From original drama to brand new comedy and feel-good entertainment, NOW has tons of great shows to get you through the long winter evenings. Keep reading for our pick of the brand new TV shows available with a NOW Entertainment Membership on BT TV this December, including Christmas Carole and I Hate Suzie Too. We list the best of what’s new on NOW this month in our must-watch TV guide. Plus, don’t miss what films are on Sky Cinema this month with a NOW Cinema Membership.

Avenue 5 season 2

All aboard for a hilarious journey across the universe in this HBO comedy series from Armando Iannucci (HBO's Veep) and starring Hugh Laurie (House). Set 40 years in the future when travelling the solar system is a booming business, the series follows life on board Avenue 5, a mash-up of a cruise liner and an interplanetary rocket ship packed with luxury amenities. Season 2 picks up just a few months after audiences left those aboard the Avenue 5 space shuttle in the show’s timeline. Avenue 5 Season 2 box set is streaming on Sky Comedy with NOW from Wednesday 30 November.

Branson

Branson is a four-part HBO original documentary series chronicling the many adventures and ventures of Richard Branson. As well as interviews with Branson himself, the documentary series has added insight from family members, business associates, and journalists, and is illustrated by decades of archival and home video footage. Branson reveals the ups and downs of a man driven by risk-taking in both his business and personal life, reflecting on the costs and rewards of his lifelong, relentless optimism and boundary-pushing. Branson is streaming on Sky Documentaries with NOW from Sunday 4 December. Best Sky documentaries to stream now

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is a brand-new comedy series centering around a recovering addict who - after an embarrassing incident at her brother’s wedding - attempts to turn over a new leaf by giving up everything. Sheridan Smith reunites with Susan Nickson (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) in the six-part series, which also stars Ardal O’Hanlon, Pauline McLynn and Lewis Reeves. Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is streaming on Sky Comedy with NOW from Wednesday 7 December. Sheridan Smith’s top TV roles

6 months half price on all our TV packages Save up to £250 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place together with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

I Hate Suzie Too

Billie Piper returns as child star turned actress Suzie Pickles in this Sky Original series, I Hate Suzie Too. Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. In this three-part series, Suzie fights to regain the love of the British public whilst her personal life spirals out of control. Can she win the hearts of her audience and restore her reputation? And at what cost? I Hate Suzie Too is streaming on Sky Atlantic with NOW on Tuesday 20 December. Season 1, I Hate Suzie, is streaming now. 7 Questions with… I Hate Suzie’s co-creators Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble

Best of the rest: TV shows on Sky channels with NOW in December 2022 Rob & Romesh vs the World Cup – Sky Max with NOW

The Unofficial Science of Home Alone - Sky Max with NOW

Never Mind the Buzzcocks: Christmas Special - Sky Max with NOW

The Nation’s Favourite Christmas Carol – Sky Arts with NOW

Portrait Artist of the Year Christmas Special - Sky Arts with NOW

Predators – Sky Nature with NOW

Moochie: Who Killed Jill Haliburton? – Sky Crime with NOW

Forensics: Catching the Killer – Series 2 – Sky Crime with NOW

New Amsterdam Season 5 – Sky Witness with NOW

Christmas Carole

This modern take on Charles Dickens' Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, follows Carole Mackay (Suranne Jones - Doctor Foster, Vigil), a wealthy entrepreneur who runs an online business selling all things festive (hence the nickname 'Christmas Carole'). But her success hasn't made her a better human being. In fact, it's made her worse. The truth is that Carole is a monumentally mean person. Positively Scrooge-like. And, just like Ebeneezer, she doesn't love Christmas at all. But this Christmas Eve, Carole's past, present and future are about to collide. Will some rather familiar Christmas spirits help her discover the true spirit of Christmas? Christmas Carole is streaming on Sky Max with NOW from Saturday 24 December.

Red Riding Hood: After Ever After

David Walliams returns to Christmas TV with another installment of his fairytale-twisting anthology series After Ever After. This year's movie is based on Little Red Riding Hood, and stars Britain's Got Talent comedian Jack Carroll (pictured on set, above). Fifty years after the events of the classic fairytale, a grown-up Red Riding Hood has established a fearsome reputation within the village of Wolferton as a deadly Wolf Buster, hunting down wolves with her Wolf Blaster and ridding them from the forest forever. Red Riding Hood: After Ever After is streaming on Sky Max with NOW this December. Top 10 TV shows and films for families this Christmas