How to get Netflix on BT TV

Take control of your TV and enjoy hours of critically films and series including The Irishman, Our Planet and The Stranger .

If you are a new BT TV customer, Netflix is now included in our Entertainment packs. If you have a package that doesn’t include Netflix, you can add it as an add-on.

From Stranger Things and The Witcher to The Crown and Sex Education , Netflix is home to some of the most talked-about shows on TV.

How to watch Netflix with BT TV

Netflix is now bundled into our BT TV packages. If you're an existing BT TV customer, you can switch your TV package by logging into My BT and clicking on ‘Your products’ and then ‘Manage TV and Sport’. On your BT TV box, you can choose Netflix from the EPG (electronic program guide) to get recommendations of available Netflix inclusive TV package(s) that you can upgrade to. Your Netflix charge will then be added to your next bill as an add-on.

If you're not yet a BT TV customer, you'll need to subscribe to a BT TV package. You can choose a TV package with Netflix bundled in. Remember to activate your Netflix by following the order confirmation email, visiting My BT, or opening the Netflix player on the BT TV box. Alternatively, you can add Netflix as an add-on and activate via the Netflix player on the BT TV box.

Check out our help and support pages if you have any questions about getting started with Netflix on BT.

Upgrade Tiers

You can also upgrade your Netflix plan at any time. So you can watch the latest Netflix content in HD or 4K Ultra HD, and watch great content on multiple devices at the same time.

If you have Netflix included into your TV package, simply log into My BT and navigate to the ‘TV and Sport’ section under ‘Your products’. You can then manage your BT TV account and change your Netflix plan.

Any change in your plan will be reflected on your next BT bill and if you downgrade your plan, you’ll get a pro-rated refund for any days not used.

Start watching

If you signed up to Netflix from BT, then you're ready to log in and start watching.

If you have Netflix included in your BT TV package, you can activate through your order confirmation email, visiting My BT or opening the Netflix app on BT TV.

If you've added Netflix to your BT TV account as an add-on, you'll need to activate through the Netflix app on BT TV.

When you activate you can choose your Netflix plan.