AMC: How can I watch AMC in the UK? What TV shows and films can I watch and what's coming soon
The home of Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Dietland and more, AMC is exclusive to BT TV. Find out the channel numbers, new shows and what’s coming soon.
AMC is the US studio behind the smash-hit dramas Mad Men and Breaking Bad and it is now the UK home of thrilling series Fear the Walking Dead, 61st Street, Dispatches From Elsewhere and many more.
How to watch AMC
The channel is exclusive to BT TV customers and it features an incredible mix of fantastic films, premium dramas and powerful documentaries.
BT TV customers can choose the way they want to watch, whether it’s live, on catch-up or on the BT TV App.
1. Watch AMC on your BT TV box
BT TV customers can watch live episodes of series such as Fear the Walking Dead and Courtney B Vance's 61st Street on BT TV channel 332.
AMC is also available in stunning HD on BT TV channel 381.
2. Catch up on AMC on the BT TV Player
Don’t worry if you miss an episode of your favourite show. Just press the BT TV Player on your remote and all the latest episodes are available to watch again, when it suits you.
You can also login to the BT Player online.
3. Watch AMC on the go with the BT TV App
Get the BT TV App on your phone or tablet and you can watch AMC series on the move.
All the latest episodes will be available to download and if you press ‘Continue Watching’, the episode will pick up from the point you were last watching on your TV.
The App also has a remote record option and TV listings, so you can set reminders and record episodes and full series from your phone, wherever you are.
What's on AMC - Christmas TV guide
- Monday 19th December - Before We Was We: Madness By Madness
- Tuesday 20th December - TURN: Washington’s Spies S3
- Wednesday 21st December - TURN: Washington’s Spies S4
- Thursday 22nd December - Lodge 49 S1
- Friday 23rd December - 61st Street S1
- Monday 26th December - Fear the Walking Dead S7
- Tuesday 27th December - Fear the Walking Dead S7
- Wednesday 28th December - Better Call Saul S5
- Thursday 29th December - Dietland S1
- Friday 30th December - La Fortuna S1
Highlights over the Christmas season include AMC UK Original Before We Was We: Madness by Madness – which chronicles the rise of one of the biggest and most loved bands in British culture: Madness, with back-to-back episodes of this three-part original docuseries airing from 9pm on Monday, 19 December.
Lodge 49 takes over on Thursday, 22 December while Friday 23 is the day to mark in the Christmas calendar for a second chance to see season one of the thrilling legal drama 61st Street, starring Emmy-winner Courtney B. Vance and Tosin Cole.
Fear the Walking Dead fans are in for double nightly bills of the hit show, with both the first and second half of season seven of the post-apocalyptic horror drama playing out on Monday 26 December (Boxing Day night) and Tuesday 27 December from 9pm.
Everyone’s favourite lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), stars in season five of Better Call Saul with continuous episodes of the hit show airing from 9pm on Wednesday 28 December.
New and upcoming shows on AMC in 2023
Kevin Can F**k Himself
Kicking the new year off on AMC will be dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself which follows the story of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain?
When she finally wakes up to - and revolts against - the injustices in her life? Kevin Can F**k Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: 'who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?'
Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself on Monday, 9 January at 9pm on AMC
Fear the Walking Dead season 8
Kim Dickens made a shock return to the AMC thriller in 2022 and will be back leading the cast for a new look season 8.
Talking to BT TV about the new episodes, Dickens said: "We’re going to have to figure out who Madison is now. Four years have passed and she’s traveled a mighty journey from the fire in the stadium. There will be a lot to inform who she is now and there will be a lot to unpack. But she could be anything. She could have forsaken that dark side altogether or she could have embraced it."
Watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8 in 2023 on AMC
