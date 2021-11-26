Amazon Prime Video is showing Premier League matches live and exclusive during the 2022/23 season. All the matches in Matchday 17 were broadcast live over Christmas, as were nine of the games in Matchday 12 in October. There's also one final game from Matchday 12 to play - the mouthwatering prospect of a top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City. The result of the match could go a long way towards determining whether Pep Guardiola's inconsistent City will lose their Premier League crown to Mikel Arteta's resurgent Gunners. This match has now been confirmed to be taking place on Wednesday 15 February.

Which Premier League games are exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video? This season, Amazon Prime Video showed all the games from Matchday 12 (18-20 October) and Matchday 17 (26-28 December). The Matchday 12 fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed because of Arsenal's European commitments and will be played - and shown on Prime Video - at 7.30pm on Wednesday 15 February.

Wednesday 15 February

Arsenal vs Manchester City (7.30pm) Will Amazon Prime Video be showing live Premier League games every season? The Premier League's current TV rights deal runs until the end of the 2024/25 season, so like BT Sport and Sky Sports, Prime Video will continue to broadcast live Premier League matches for the next three seasons. Which matches Prime will show is usually announced in July ahead of the new season. Watch every televised Premier League game with BT's Big Sport package You can watch every televised Premier League game on BT TV by taking our 'Big Sport' package. As well as a minimum of 52 games exclusive to BT Sport, you can also access matches on Sky Sports via NOW, and Prime Video. How to watch every televised Premier League game on BT TV Premier League goals, highlights and reaction with BT Sport

Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits for Prime Video's Premier League coverage? Prime Video’s familiar line-up of expert presenters, pundits and commentators including Simon Thomas, Thierry Henry, Paul Scholes and Ally McCoist all return to screens for this year’s coverage, alongside stand-out addition to the team, Patrice Evra.