How to watch live Premier League football on Amazon PrimeJan 17 | 4 min read
How to watch Premier League football on Amazon Prime UK with BT TV: What are the matches?
Prime Video are showing 20 Premier League games live and exclusive this season. Find out which games are on and how you can watch them and more Premier League action with BT TV.
Amazon Prime Video is showing Premier League matches live and exclusive during the 2022/23 season.
All the matches in Matchday 17 were broadcast live over Christmas, as were nine of the games in Matchday 12 in October.
There's also one final game from Matchday 12 to play - the mouthwatering prospect of a top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City. The result of the match could go a long way towards determining whether Pep Guardiola's inconsistent City will lose their Premier League crown to Mikel Arteta's resurgent Gunners.
This match has now been confirmed to be taking place on Wednesday 15 February.
Best of all, if you sign up for Prime Video through BT TV, the first month of Prime is free, then you'll pay £5.99 a month on a one-month rolling contract.
You can watch all the matches, as well as more live sport, sports documentaries and award-winning drama and entertainment, on Amazon Prime Video via BT TV.
Which Premier League games are exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video?
This season, Amazon Prime Video showed all the games from Matchday 12 (18-20 October) and Matchday 17 (26-28 December).
The Matchday 12 fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City was postponed because of Arsenal's European commitments and will be played - and shown on Prime Video - at 7.30pm on Wednesday 15 February.
Wednesday 15 February
Arsenal vs Manchester City (7.30pm)
Will Amazon Prime Video be showing live Premier League games every season?
The Premier League's current TV rights deal runs until the end of the 2024/25 season, so like BT Sport and Sky Sports, Prime Video will continue to broadcast live Premier League matches for the next three seasons. Which matches Prime will show is usually announced in July ahead of the new season.
Watch every televised Premier League game with BT's Big Sport package
You can watch every televised Premier League game on BT TV by taking our 'Big Sport' package.
As well as a minimum of 52 games exclusive to BT Sport, you can also access matches on Sky Sports via NOW, and Prime Video.
How to watch every televised Premier League game on BT TV
Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV
With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action.
Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits for Prime Video's Premier League coverage?
Prime Video’s familiar line-up of expert presenters, pundits and commentators including Simon Thomas, Thierry Henry, Paul Scholes and Ally McCoist all return to screens for this year’s coverage, alongside stand-out addition to the team, Patrice Evra.
How to watch Prime Video on BT TV
Prime Video is the home of award-winning drama and entertainment, including Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour, action series Reacher and The Terminal List, award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and much-anticipated fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
You can now pay for BT TV and Prime Video on the same bill – making things much simpler.
New to Prime Video? You now can add it to your BT TV package online, via contact centres and in BT stores.
Activate your Prime Video account by following the instructions on your BT Order Confirmation email. Current BT customers adding Prime Video can also do it by using your My BT account.
New BT TV customers don't need to wait for an engineer to install your TV and broadband to start watching Prime Video. You can watch all their incredible sport and entertainment on the Prime Video app straight away on any compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or smart TV.
What other sport can you watch on Prime Video?
Premier League football joins a growing line-up of live sports on Prime Video in the UK, including ATP and WTA Tour tennis and Autumn Nations Series Rugby.
This is in addition to a selection of Prime Video Original All or Nothing sports docuseries, including All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and All or Nothing seasons with American Football teams Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide.
How to watch Autumn Nations Series Rugby on Prime Video - All the fixtures
In the UK, Prime Video also offers all sports fans premium docuseries such as Everybody’s Game, Steelers, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmund, When Eagles Dare, Six Dreams, Steven Gerrard’s Make Us Dream and more.
On BT TV you can now get BT Sport, NOW TV Sky Sports Pass and Prime Video and you won’t miss a second the live Premier League action.
Find out more about how you can watch it all on BT TV >
Finding Prime Video on your BT TV box
Press the YouView button your remote, scroll across to ‘Apps', press the Prime Video logo and just sign in to start enjoying popular movies, TV series, award winning Prime Originals and live sports.
Your biggest decision now? How to choose from the hundreds of films and TV shows on Prime Video.
Find out what’s hot in our monthly guide to 'What’s new on Prime Video'.
You can use the universal Search feature on your BT TV box to search for film and TV on all of your TV channels and apps, including Freeview, BT TV, and Prime Video.
As soon as you start watching, Prime Video will start to make recommendations based on what you watch and the ratings you choose to give to films and shows.
You can add your favourite shows to My List and you can also use Prime Video's own Search feature.
