Julia Donaldson is one of the UK’s bestselling authors, and has written hundreds of books over her 30-year career, many of which have topped the book charts - fan favourite The Gruffalo has sold 13million copies alone. So it’s no wonder that the TV adaptations of her books - which are wonderfully illustrated by Axel Scheffler - top the ratings each Christmas, with 2021’s Superworm watched by a massive audience of 5.1million viewers, the most-watched children's show of the day. In fact, ten of Julia Donaldson's much-loved children's picture books have been adapted into short, animated films for the BBC to date. The Smeds and The Smoos was the most recent adaptation, airing on Christmas Day on BBC One in 2022. Here, we rank Julia Donaldson's top TV shows on BBC iPlayer: Interview: 7 Questions with Julia Donaldson

1. The Gruffalo (2009)

Voice cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Robbie Coltrane, James Corden, Tom Wilkinson, John Hurt IMDB rating: 7.5/10 A cunning mouse goes for a walk through the forest and has to outwit a succession of predators. To scare off his enemies, he invents tales of a fantastical creature called the Gruffalo. So imagine his surprise when he bumps into the real Gruffalo… 2. Room on the Broom (2012)

Voice cast: Martin Clunes, David Walliams, Rob Brydon, Gillian Anderson, Simon Pegg, Timothy Spall IMDB rating: 7.5/10 A kind witch invites a surprising collection of animals to join her on her broom, much to the frustration of her cat. The gang saves the witch from a fearsome dragon, and in gratitude, she rewards them with a magnificent new broom which has room for everyone. 3. Zog (2018)

Voice cast: Hugh Skinner, Kit Harington, Lenny Henry, Patsy Ferran, Max Lang, Rob Brydon IMDB rating: 7.3/10 The story of a keen young dragon who wants to learn how to fly, roar and breathe fire in his first years at Dragon School. He is desperate to impress his teacher and win a golden star, but he is accident-prone and has to be helped by a kind young girl. In year four, he has to capture a princess - can the girl help him with his trickiest challenge yet? 4. The Snail and the Whale (2019)

Voice cast: Diana Rigg, Sally Hawkins, Rob Brydon, Max Lang IMDB rating: 7.3/10 One tiny snail longs to see the world and hitches a lift on the tail of a whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, past icebergs and volcanoes, sharks and penguins. The little snail feels so small in the vastness of the world and next to her huge travelling companion, but before long she has a chance to show that she can make a difference. Everything you need to know about The Snail and the Whale

5. The Smeds and the Smoos (2022)

BBC / Magic Light

Voice cast: Sally Hawkins, Adjoa Andoh, Bill Bailey, Meera Syal, Rob Brydon, Ashna Rabberu, Daniel Ezra IMDB rating: 7.3/10 Bill and Janet fall in love while their families are at war. Faced with disapproval, they flee to a distant planet and Grandma Smoo and Grandpa Smed must put aside their differences and work together to bring them back home. Everything you need to know about The Smeds and the Smoos >



6. Stick Man (2015)

Voice cast: Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders, Rob Brydon, Russell Tovey, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville IMDB rating: 7.1/10 Stick Man lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady Love and their stick children, and he's heading on an epic adventure across the seasons. Will he get back to his family in time for Christmas? 7. The Gruffalo’s Child (2011)

Voice cast: Robbie Coltrane, James Corden, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, John Hurt, Tom Wilkinson, Sam Lewis, Phoebe Givron-Taylor IMDB rating: 7.1/10 One wild and windy night, the Gruffalo's child ignores her father's warnings and bravely tiptoes out into the snow in search of the Big Bad Mouse. She meets Snake, Owl and Fox, but there is no sign of the fabled Mouse. He doesn't really exist... or does he? 8. Zog and the Flying Doctors (2020)

Voice cast: Lenny Henry, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Ings, Hugh Skinner, Alexandra Roach, Mark Bonnar, Lucian Msamati, Rob Brydon IMDB rating: 6.7/10 Zog, Pearl and Gadabout are now a flying doctor trio, caring for creatures including a mermaid, a unicorn and a sneezy lion. However when bad weather forces them to land at the palace, Pearl is locked up by her uncle, the king. Everything you need to know about Zog and the Flying Doctors 9. The Highway Rat (2017)

Voice cast: David Tennant, Rob Brydon, Frances de la Tour, Tom Hollander, Nina Sosanya IMDB rating: 6.6/10 The Highway Rat tells the tale of a ravenous rat who craves buns, biscuits and all sweet things. Tearing along the highway, he searches for sugary treats to steal, until his sweet tooth leads him to a sticky end. 10. Superworm (2021)

Voice cast: Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Patricia Allison, Rob Brydon IMDB rating: 6.5/10 Superworm is a long, strong worm with amazing skills and a big heart. When he's not saving the day, he's busy entertaining his insect friends, so when Wizard Lizard captures him and forces him to dig for treasure, they soon come to the rescue. All you need to know about Superworm You can watch them all now on BBC iPlayer

