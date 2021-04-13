Fans of Tom Clancy’s John Clark have been waiting for a movie about the action hero for decades and this Spring it finally arrives with Michael B. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) playing the all-action hero. There have been rumours and false starts for an adaptation of Without Remorse since the 90s, when Keanu Reeves was attached to play the lead role. But after a long wait and the huge success of Amazon’s Jack Ryan TV series with John Krasinski, the all-action Navy SEAL movie is finally here. Here is everything you need to know about the must-see movie. When is Without Remorse out in the UK?

Watch Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse from April 30th. The film is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Without Remorse about? Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret operation, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the US and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honour and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. Who are the Without Remorse cast?

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role as John Kelly/John Clark. Jamie Bell (Fantastic 4, Billy Elliot) plays Robert Ritter, the CIA deputy director of operations. Ritter's character previously appeared in the Harrison Ford Jack Ryan movie Clear and Present Danger, played by Henry Czerny. Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim) plays Karen Greer, the daughter of James Greer. James Greer, played by Wendell Pierce in the Jack Ryan TV series is not expected to appear in this first John Clark movie.

Talking about her research with navy SEALs for the role, Turner-Smith told Entertainment Weekly: We have this idea of what men who do these jobs are like, and then when someone decides, ‘I'm going to make this a female character,’ they're trying to impose this machismo. That's not how it works. “When we met a lot of these guys, one thing that really struck me was how emotional they all were. I found it interesting to translate that to a female.” The cast also includes Lauren London (ATL), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys For Life), Jack Kesy (Claws), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Guy Pearce (LA Confidential, Jack Irish). Who is the director?

Stefano Sollima is behind the camera on Without Remorse. The director is best know for his work on the critically acclaimed mob TV series Gomorrah, the movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and the drug-smuggling drama ZeroZeroZero. Who has played John Clark in TV and movies before?

The John Clark character appeared in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger, played by Willem Dafoe, and in 2002’s The Sum of All fears, played by Liev Schreiber. A character similar to Clark appeared in the John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan TV series, played by John Hoogenakker. However, he went under several names including Matice and Garth, so there could still potentially be a crossover between Krasinski and Jordan’s characters in the future. How is Without Remorse different to the Tom Clancy novel?

Director Stefano Sollima updated the 1970s Vietnam setting of the 1993 novel with screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Day of the Soldado). Talking to Variety about the story changes, the director said: “What I love about Clancy’s novel is that it’s about war, but war is [just] the backdrop. “It’s not so much war that’s important as much as the reasons for war… We kept the spirit of the book intact.” He also revealed why he decided to cast Jodie Turner-Smith as a female navy SEAL, something which doesn’t currently happen in the US military. “I thought it was something we should do, because it’s obvious that going forward this will happen, so we just brought ourselves a bit ahead of the curve,” said Sollima,. On Greer and Clark’s relationship, he added: “[We wanted] to build a relationship that would eliminate from anyone’s mind the definition of gender."

If you love the Black Panther actor, there are the Creed movies available on Amazon Prime Video to stream and lots more coming soon from the young star – who was voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, has signed an exclusive first-look deal for TV and films, which will showcase diverse, bold filmmakers and talent. "Bringing Outlier Society's slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us," said Jordan. "Amazon's global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I'm thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring." Will there be more John Clark movies?

Yes. Michael B. Jordan is already signed up to star in the sequel Rainbow Six. The sequel will tell the story of Clark setting up the counter-terrorism response team, Rainbow Six. Watch this if you loved… Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Bourne movies, Tom Clancy movies, Jack Reacher, the Mission: Impossible movies.