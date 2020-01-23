If you looking for some escapism and the best new movies, why not check out the BT Player. Packed with blockbusters, classics and the latest home releases, we've got all the entertainment you need at the push of a button. Check out the best new films to buy or rent right now on your BT TV box... DC League of Super-Pets, Lightyear and more - family films to watch in the BT Player

The Lost King

In 2012, having been lost for over 500 years, the remains of King Richard III were discovered beneath a car park in Leicester. The search had been orchestrated by an amateur historian, whose research had been met with incomprehension by her friends and family and with scepticism by experts and academics. Based on a true story, directed by Stephen Frears and written by Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan, The Lost King stars Sally Hawkins, Coogan and Harry Lloyd.

Watch The Lost King in the BT Player

Don't Worry Darling

A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. Psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine. Watch Don't Worry Darling in the BT Player

Halloween Ends

The ongoing battle between Laurie Strode and the daunting Michael Myers comes to an end. After several years, the crazed masked killer continues to evade death, haunting Laurie and now her family as well. Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle and Andi Matichak star in the third and final chapter of David Gordon Green's horror sequel trilogy. Watch Halloween Ends in the BT Player

See How They Run

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of smash-hit play The Mousetrap come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo and Ruth Wilson lead the star-studded ensemble cast of this comedy mystery movie. Watch See How They Run in the BT Player

Emily

Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world's most famous authors, Emily Bronte. Emily finds her voice, writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights and explores the relationships that inspired her - her sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne, her love for Weightman and her care for her brother. Emma Mackay stars as Emily Bronte alongside Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Adrian Dunbar in Frances O'Connor's directorial debut. Watch Emily in the BT Player now

How to buy films and box sets in the BT TV Store It couldn't be easier. If you're a BT TV customer, hit the 'BT Player' button on your remote and scroll across the top menu to either 'Film Store' or 'Box Sets'. You can then explore across genres, latest releases and the best offers. If you already know the film or TV show you want, press 'Search' on your remote and type in the name.