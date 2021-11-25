Christmas TV is set to feature a gift of a film, as The Amazing Mr Blunden comes to Sky Max and NOW this December. The family adventure is based on Antonia Barber's novel The Ghosts and was also made into a film in 1972, but now it’s been updated by master of atmospheric TV Mark Gatiss, who will also star. It’s a real treat to look forward to this festive season - here’s all you need to know about the plot and who stars in it.

What is The Amazing Mr Blunden? The Amazing Mr Blunden is a family ghost story that will feature as a 90-minute film this Christmas. Festive adventure comes calling for London teenagers Lucy and Jamie Allen when a mysterious old man comes into their lives and offers their mum the chance to be the caretaker of a ruined country house that’s said to be haunted. When they arrive at their new home, they have a strange encounter in the overgrown grounds with a pale and ghostly pair of children, Sara and Georgie Latimer.

But it turns out that they aren’t ghosts at all - they have travelled forwards in time to plead with the Allen children to help them as they believe they are about to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. Jamie and Lucy need to travel back to 1821 to save their new friends and redeem the remorseful Mr Blunden in an adventure that’s filled with peril. Mark Gatiss, who has written, directed and stars in the film, said: “To me, everything about ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ is magical. A ghost story with a sentimental heart. A costume drama with a time-travelling twist. Scary villains, melancholy, laughter and joy. “I first came across the wonderful original film at primary school when it was shown on a battered old projector on that most hallowed of occasions - the last Friday before the Christmas holidays.”

Who stars in The Amazing Mr Blunden? Mr Blunden is played by Simon Callow, best recognised for his roles in Four Weddings and A Funeral and Shakespeare in Love. Villains Mr and Mrs Wickens are played by Mark Gatiss and Tamsin Greig. Gatiss is known for his acting and writing work on high-profile series including Sherlock, Dracula and Doctor Who, while Greig has starred in Friday Night Dinner and Episodes. Tsion Habte and Jason Rennie play Lucy and Jamie Allen and India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins play Sara and Georgie Latimer.

Is there a trailer? Yes, the first trailer was released in early December 2021.