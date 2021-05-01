If you want the best new films and hottest blockbuster movies on your TV, why not settle down with the latest new releases on Sky Cinema? Enjoy all the new releases from the comfort of your sofa in December, with The Duke and The Amazing Maurice providing this month’s highlights, as well as The Batman and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. We've listed the biggest films and movie premiere dates coming soon with a NOW Cinema Membership.

The Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante crimefighter and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. The Batman is streaming on Sky Cinema with NOW from Friday 2 December.

The Amazing Maurice (Sky Original)

In The Amazing Maurice, a Sky Original, Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm called Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain. Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, Joe Sugg, Gemma Arterton, David Tennant, Hugh Bonneville and Ariyon Bakare feature in the voice cast of the Terry Prachett adaptation.

The Duke

The Duke is the true story of Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver who stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the gallery’s history. Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode star in the British comedy-drama film directed by the late Roger Michell (Notting Hill). The Duke is streaming on Sky Cinema with NOW from Saturday 24 December.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise follows Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), who knows that the powerful Dark Wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines? Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is streaming on Sky Cinema with NOW from Christmas Day, Sunday 25 December.

This is Christmas

Set in London during the busy yuletide season, This is Christmas follows Adam (Alfred Enoch) and Emma (Kaya Scodelario) on their daily commute from the picture-perfect village of Langton to London, meeting the same passengers every day. When their train breaks down in the middle of the countryside, everyone’s Christmas celebrations are in serious danger of being derailed. That’s until Adam takes it upon himself to break the unspoken taboo of talking to strangers on a train and invites the whole carriage to hold their own Christmas party. This is Christmas is streaming on Sky Cinema with NOW this December. Main image copyright: © Pathe Productions Limited 2020