Netflix resurrected rom-coms in 2018 by breathing new life into a fading genre. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the heads of the streamer's film division revealed that they revived romantic comedies after spotting a huge gap in the market for their audience. Now, there are tons of romantic comedy films on Netflix - from Young Adult (YA) adaptations and teen high school movies, to smart and satirical chick-flicks and upmarket romance films. From Heartstopper and Isn’t It Romantic to Someone Great and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, here’s our list of Netflix's best chick flicks, teen romance and romantic comedy films and TV shows. Want even more Netflix? Check out the best Netflix comedy films and what to watch on Netflix this month.

Watch all the shows and sport you love on BT TV Take a flexible TV package and get access to all your favourite shows and sport, and switch your package whenever you like. See TV deals What's on

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job at the Savoir Agency in Paris, where she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Viewers saw Emily's new life in Paris filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggled winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances - including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a British expat. All three seasons of Emily of Paris are available to binge-watch now, while Emily in Paris season 4 is coming to the streamer later this year.

Heartstopper

Based on the bestselling graphic novels from Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is an an eight chapter story about life, love and everything in between. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

The Royal Treatment

Izzy (Laura Marano) is a high-flying hairdresser who runs the family’s salon in the Bronx, so she’s super-excited when her and her team get the chance to do the hair for a royal wedding. Prince Thomas of Lavania (Mena Massoud) asks his assistant to book him into the salon all the celebrities use, but she accidently books into Izzy’s. The pair come from different sides of the track and at first they clash. But when Izzy starts to fall for the groom, she's forced to choose between love and her career – introducing the perfect chick flick scenario.

The Incredible Jessica James

Love can come when you least expect it, so if you’ve had a painful break up with a partner, you’ll appreciate this Netflix rom-com. After splitting from her boyfriend, New York writer Jessica (Jessica Williams), goes on a blind date with a divorced designer (Chris O’Dowd) and while things get off to a shaky start, they embark on an unlikely romance. Giving the film a B+, and praising Jessica Williams’ performance, Collider commented, “The former ‘Daily Show’ correspondent shines in Jim Strouse’s wry, funny comedy.”

The Wrong Missy

If you like your rom-coms rude, crude and hilariously funny, you’ll appreciate The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade as Tim Morris and Lauren Lapkus as Missy. The plot sees Tim make the mistake of accidentally inviting a woman from an awful blind date on a work retreat rather than the girl of his dreams, resulting in hilarious consequences. If laughter is the way to your heart, this rom-com might just do the trick on Valentine’s Day.

The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 2, The Kissing Booth 3

In the 2018 YA adaptation The Kissing Booth, teenager Elle (Joey King) finds her life turned totally upside down when she decides to run a kissing booth and unexpectedly ends up locking lips with her secret crush. In the film's sequel The Kissing Booth 2, Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend, university applications with her best friend, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything. The third film in the franchise, The Kissing Booth 3, was released in 2021. Isn’t It Romantic

Isn't It Romantic stars Rebel Wilson as New York City architect Natalie, who works hard to get noticed at her job but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design the city’s next skyscraper. Natalie is a lifelong cynic when it comes to love, but after she has an encounter with a mugger that renders her unconscious, she wakes up to a world where everything around her plays out like a clichéd romantic comedy. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, and Priyanka Chopra also star. To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, To All the Boys: Always and Forever

The film adaption of the popular YA novel To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean, a teenage girl whose secret love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her love life. Empire gave the film 4 stars and summarised: "A charming, colourful and heartfelt high school rom-com for Gen Z. Even if it’s not quite true love, it’s a real giddy crush." In the film's 2020 sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their relationship from pretend to officially official when another recipient of one of her old love letters enters the picture. The third film in the franchise, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, was released in 2021. Love Wedding Repeat

Featuring an ensemble cast, Love Wedding Repeat sees different versions of the same day unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) juggles unbridled chaos at his sister's Italian wedding. While trying to make the wedding day go smoothly, Jack finds himself juggling an angry ex-girlfriend (Freida Pinto), an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and the girl that got away (Olivia Munn) in alternate versions of the wedding. Someone Great

Someone Great is a hilarious and heartfelt story of friendship, love, and what it means to let go of your twenties and enter adulthood. Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco, but her boyfriend of nine years decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City. Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe is a feel-good Netflix rom-com that follows former childhood sweethearts Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) who reconnect as adults. Sasha's now a celebrity chef opening a restaurant in San Francisco, while Marcus is a happily struggling musician still living at home working for his dad. Everyone assumed they'd wind up together, and after 15 years, the two start to wonder if maybe they will... plus, the film features Keanu Reeves playing himself, which is another reason to check out this rom-com on Netflix. The Perfect Date

Starring Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), The Perfect Date follows a teenager who creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion. The 2019 high school film is based on the 2017 novel The Stand-In by Steve Bloom and like the title suggests, The Perfect Date might be a good movie choice for a Valentine's date night. Set It Up

Written by Katie Silberman (Bafta-nominated screenwriter for Booksmart), Set It Up follows two overworked assistants who try to set up their demanding bosses on dates in New York City. Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) are used to going above and beyond for their high-powered and highly demanding bosses, Kristen (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs). But now they're teaming up for the biggest projects of their young careers - getting their bosses to fall in love! Dumplin’

Coming-of-age film Dumplin’ features outspoken plus-sized teenager Willowdean (Danielle Macdonald), who’s known as Will to her friends and Dumplin’ to her mother (Jennifer Aniston) - a former beauty queen who now runs the local Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant. In her small Texas town, Will confidently ignores comments about her weight and listens to Dolly Parton songs obsessively. But, when she decides to enter her mother’s pageant in protest, her bold move encourages other contestants to follow in her footsteps, redefining the town’s traditions in the process. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

Shannon Purser (Barb from Stranger Things) leads a cast that includes Lea Thompson, Chrissy Metz and Noah Centineo in this Netflix teen rom-com. In the film, a case of mistaken identity results in unexpected romance when the most popular girl in high school and the biggest loser must come together to win over their crushes. The Lovebirds