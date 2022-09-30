Joely Richardson and Holliday Grainger have previously brought the role of Lady Constance Chatterley to life on the small screen, and now it’s Emma Corrin’s turn. The Crown actress stars in a new Netflix adaptation of the infamous D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover for 2022, alongside Jack O’Connell as her forbidden lover, gamekeeper Mellors. From the release date and plot to the cast and trailer, here’s everything we know about Lady Chatterley’s Lover so far. Best period dramas on Netflix What is the Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date on Netflix? Lady Chatterley’s Lover is released on Netflix on Friday 2 December. It will also be released in cinemas on 25 November.

Who is in the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast? Emma Corrin ( The Crown, My Policeman ) plays Lady Constance Chatterley

Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Skins) plays Oliver Mellors

Matthew Duckett, in his first major on-screen role, plays Lord Clifford Chatterley

Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians) plays Mrs Bolton. The British actress played the lead role of Lady Chatterley in a 1993 four-part BBC mini-series.

Faye Marsay ( Game of Thrones , McMafia) plays Hilda

Ella Hunt (Cold Feet, Dickinson) plays Mrs Flint

What is the Lady Chatterley’s Lover plot? Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of Lady Constance Reid (Emma Corrin), a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege. She marries Lord Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), but eventually falls out of love with her husband. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), a gamekeeper on their English estate, and in the process discovers more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul for Mellors, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.

Is there a Lady Chatterley’s Lover trailer? Yes, Netflix has released a steamy trailer, which dramatically contrasts Lady Constance's staid life with Lord Clifford and her passionate affair with Mellors, ahead of the film's release on Friday 2 December.

