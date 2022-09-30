The Hobbit to The Stranger: Richard Armitage’s 9 best films and TV shows rankedMar 24 | 3 min read
Lady Chatterley's Lover: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell star in new Netflix adaptation of the infamous love story
Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of a wealthy woman who engages in a forbidden affair with a gamekeeper on her English estate.
Joely Richardson and Holliday Grainger have previously brought the role of Lady Constance Chatterley to life on the small screen, and now it’s Emma Corrin’s turn.
The Crown actress stars in a new Netflix adaptation of the infamous D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover for 2022, alongside Jack O’Connell as her forbidden lover, gamekeeper Mellors.
From the release date and plot to the cast and trailer, here’s everything we know about Lady Chatterley’s Lover so far.
What is the Lady Chatterley’s Lover release date on Netflix?
Lady Chatterley’s Lover is released on Netflix on Friday 2 December.
It will also be released in cinemas on 25 November.
Who is in the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast?
Emma Corrin (The Crown, My Policeman) plays Lady Constance Chatterley
Jack O’Connell (Unbroken, Skins) plays Oliver Mellors
Matthew Duckett, in his first major on-screen role, plays Lord Clifford Chatterley
Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians) plays Mrs Bolton. The British actress played the lead role of Lady Chatterley in a 1993 four-part BBC mini-series.
Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, McMafia) plays Hilda
Ella Hunt (Cold Feet, Dickinson) plays Mrs Flint
What is the Lady Chatterley’s Lover plot?
Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of Lady Constance Reid (Emma Corrin), a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege. She marries Lord Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), but eventually falls out of love with her husband.
Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), a gamekeeper on their English estate, and in the process discovers more desire and intimacy than she thought possible.
When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul for Mellors, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves.
Is there a Lady Chatterley’s Lover trailer?
Yes, Netflix has released a steamy trailer, which dramatically contrasts Lady Constance's staid life with Lord Clifford and her passionate affair with Mellors, ahead of the film's release on Friday 2 December.
Who created Lady Chatterley’s Lover?
Lady Chatterley's Lover is the last novel by English author D. H. Lawrence. It was first published privately in 1928, but no commercial publisher was prepared to sell the novel in its unexpurgated form.
When Penguin Books finally published Lawrence's full text in 1960, the book became the subject of a watershed obscenity trial against the publisher Penguin Books. Penguin was found not guilty, and The Guardian writes that the acquittal was a crucial step towards the freedom of the written word, and profoundly changed Britain's social and cultural landscape.
David Magee (Finding Neverland, Mary Poppins Returns) has adapted the novel for this film version, which is directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (The Act).
Have there been previous adaptations of Lady Chatterley’s Lover?
Yes, Sean Bean and Joely Richardson starred in Ken Russell’s 1993 BBC adaptation of the infamous love story. In 2015, Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden and James Norton headlined a film adaptation of the novel, which aired on BBC One.
20 best period dramas on BritBox
Lady Chatterley’s Lover is released on Netflix on Friday 2 December.
It will also be released in cinemas on 25 November.
Feedback