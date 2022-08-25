Hit Play above to watch the cast and director of I Came By talk about Hugh Bonneville’s villain, reveal behind-the-scenes set secrets and the hidden Bake Off Easter egg

Downton Abbey and Paddington fans will be in for a shock if they’re expecting another family-friendly role from Hugh Bonneville in his next film, as he plays a former High Court judge hiding a very sinister secret.

The British actor takes the lead in the new Netflix neo-noir thriller movie, I Came By - the first UK film commissioned by the streamer - which also stars George MacKay (1917), Percelle Ascott (The Innocents) and Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald.

In an exclusive interview with us, the 58-year-old thespian - who’s best known for his role as Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham in ITV’s cosy period drama - reveals that playing the villain character was “a lot of fun”, despite the hard-hitting scenes he filmed.

“When you’ve got props that don’t work, or actors like me that forget their lines, it’s quite easy to break the mood”, he told us exclusively. “There’s a kiln involved [in one scene] and I’ve always enjoyed pottery so throwing a bit of clay was good fun!”