Amazon Prime Video is all geared up for the Christmas holidays with a sleighful of seasonal classics for kids, families and cosy nights in on the sofa.

So fetch yourself an eggnog and a thick blanket and choose your favourite Christmas film from this collection… And don't forget to check out what's on Netflix this Christmas too.

The Holiday

Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law come together for the movie equivalent of a roaring log fire – perfect comfort viewing, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. Come for the heartwarming story of two women who swap homes in the USA and England and fall in love, stay for the gorgeous locations and homes in Surrey, England and Los Angeles, California. Perfect for: A cosy night in with a hot chocolate

Love Actually

Warners

Richard Curtis' layers on the schmaltz in the cheesy rom-com classic, which is loved and loathed in equal measure for its sentimental criss-crossing stories about love, heartbreak and romance. With Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Kiera Knightley, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson among the huge cast of stars, you have to be a bit of a Grinch to not find something to make your smile. It celebrates its 20th anniverary in 2023, so why not watch it just one more time ahead of the celebrations next year.

Perfect for: A cheesy Christmas classic - the ultimate British rom-com.

Four Christmases

New Line

Lovers Brad and Kate plan to go on a vacation to Fiji to spend the holidays. However, when their vacation plan is foiled, they are forced to visit all four of their divorced parents for Christmas. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherpoon are on form as the couple who are forced into spending an awkward Christmas Day with all their relatives - who are all predictably eccentric and nightmarish. Perfect for: Anyone dreading Christmas with the in-laws

Arthur Christmas

Sony

A hidden gem of a Christmas movie, which includes Bill Nighy, James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie, Jim Broadbent and Imelda Staunton in its voice cast. Arthur (McAvoy) is the youngest son of Santa (Broadbent) and he embarks on incredible adventure to save one girl's Christmas when she gets accidentally missed off the present list. It's proper heartwarming stuff. Perfect for: A family Christmas movie that is grandparents and grandkids will love in equal measure.

Nativity

eOne

Martin Freeman stars in this charming and sweet Christmas classic about a grumpy school teacher who is forced to confront a painful break-up to save his school's nativity from disaster. Marc Wooton stars as the unforgettable Mr Poppy, who helps remind Freeman's Mr Maddens of the true meaning of Christmas and the joy of teaching. Perfect for: Anyone who remember the chaos and charm of the school nativity

Dr Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch lives in solitude just outside Whoville and he hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him. Jim Carrey gives an unforgettable performance as Dr Seuss' most famous creation, Perfect for: Any youngsters in danger of losing their Christmas spirit

Office Christmas Party

An office Christmas celebration gets utterly out of control after Clay, the branch manager, throws an outrageous party to impress a client and retain his branch and employees from his sister. Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, TJ Miller, Jennifer Aniston and Kate McKinnon are among the ensemble cast of this wild and raucous comedy. Perfect for: Anyone planning a wild Christmas party in 2022

Bad Santa 2

Amazon Prime Video

Thirteen years after his first escapade, unreformed safe-cracker Willie Soke (Billy Bob Thornton) is free from jail and ready to accept a truce from his former partner in crime, Marcus (Tony Cox). In their latest Christmas caper, the pair target a Chicago charity, but this time they’ll have to take care of another wannabe criminal keen to join the heist and take her cut, Soke’s estranged mum Sunny (Kathy Bates). Perfect for: Gross-out comedy fans looking for a different kind of Christmas film

This Christmas

Amazon Prime Video

Regina King, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo and Chris Brown star in this Christmas family get-together, where secrets are revealed and relationships are tested. Perfect for: Large family get-togethers

Christmas with the Coopers

Amazon Prime Video

Christmas with the Coopers is another Christmas comedy about a family reunited at this special time of year. John Goodman, Diane Keaton, Ed Helms and Timothée Chalamet are among the cast as four generations of Coopers come together for the annual Christmas Eve celebration. But unexpected visitors and unlikely events turn the night upside down. Perfect for: Big belly laughs with the family

Christmas With The Kranks



Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Dan Aykroyd come together the adaptation of the bestselling book Skipping Christmas. The Kranks decision to ‘skip’ Christmas when their daughter moves away causes problems with the festive-loving neighbours. And when their daughter makes a last minute decision to return home for the holidays, it’s a chaotic race against time to bring home Christmas. Perfect for: Slapstick laughs and family fun

My Dad's Christmas Date

Amazon Prime Video

Olivia Mai-Barrett and Jeremy Piven join forces in a Christmas comedy about the bond between a father and daughter.

Mai-Barrett plays 16-year-old Jules Evans who decides to ‘help’ her father David out by setting him up on numerous online dating platforms in order to get him a partner for Christmas. Perfect for: Anyone looking for some festive movie cheese Deck the Halls



Matthew Broderick and Danny DeVito go head-to-head in this slapstick-fuelled caper about warring neighbours during the holiday season. Kristin Davis and Kristin Chenoweth play the suffering wives of the festive rivals, who want to out-do each other when it comes to the holiday celebrations. Perfect for: An OTT Christmas comedy

The Night Before



Seth Rogen, Antony Mackie and Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays lifelong best mates who always gather on Christmas Eve for a holiday blowout. However, with one of them about to become a father, that tradition is ending. To mark the end of an era, the trio try to go out with a bang and one final wild night, which spirals more out of control than they could ever imagine. Perfect for: A raucous and rude Christmas comedy New Year’s Eve

The third film in Garry Marshall’s holiday-themed rom-coms following Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day features a similarly star-studded cast including Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara and Zac Efron. Perfect for: That never-ending week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

