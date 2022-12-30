The Masked Singer was a surprise prime-time hit when it launched in January 2020, and three years on is about to embark on a fourth series. The concept – that celebrities would sing in bizarre costumes while viewers and judges alike tried to guess who they were – didn’t necessarily sound like a winning formula to begin with, but before long it was the family show everyone was talking about. You could even argue it was ahead of its time: by the summer of 2020 we were all wearing masks against the continued Covid-19 pandemic, and series 2, which began in January 2021, provided a welcome break from the doom and gloom of the previous 12 months. A summer spin-off for those more skilled at boogieing than bursting into song - The Masked Dancer - followed, and after an I'm a Celebrity saw Vernon Kay's Koala see off Sinitta's Kangaroo in November 2022, we're ready for a fourth season. This time 13 celebrities will squeeze into incredible costumes and hope to sing their way through to the final. One things's for sure - we know for sure who they are until those masks come off...

Who are the Masked Singer 2023 contestants? This year, 13 contestants will try and bamboozle the puzzled panel while singing well enough to stay in the game and avoid being unmasked. For the first time, one of the acts will be a duo, adding to the intrigue. Here are the 12 acts, and their incredible costumes, in The Masked Singer 2023 and - based on no evidence other than their costumes - the celebrities we think might be behind the masks.

Cat & Mouse

ITV

Cat & Mouse are the first duo to take part in The Masked Singer UK. But will their double identity be a help or a hindrance for the panel? "It's funny because you'd think, 'Oh. Well, there's two of them. If they're a duo, then it's easier to guess'," said panellist Davina McCall. "But I've been looking at them thinking, 'You're not a couple,' but then they might be acting like they are a couple." Host Joel Dommett hit upon another problem with the pair: "Because there are two of them, you can't hear the voice as much. So, it's very interesting," he said. Uneducated Guess: Every series of The Masked Singer has featured a retired footballer, and looking at that height difference between Cat and Mouse, we think that following in the footsteps of Glenn Hoddle, Teddy Sherringham and Michael Owen will be 1980s Wimbledon heroes John Fashanu and Dennis Wise.

Fawn

ITV

Fawn to be wild? The identity of this diva of the deer remains a closely guarded secret. Uneducated Guess: We all know the term for a female deer - a doe - thanks to the Sound of Music, and it's not thinking on the hoof to take a trip back through weekend TV and remember 2006's Maria Von Trapp hunt How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria? Is winner Connie Fisher under Fawn's wide-eyed disguise?

Ghost

ITV

If ghouls just want to have fun, Ghost is in for a scream! Uneducated Guess: The star rating of The Masked Singer's celebrities has risen rapidly since season 1, but we still don't think they can stretch to Hollywood royalty and Ghost stars Demi Moore or Whoppi Goldberg. Closer to home, BBC sitcom Ghosts has just screened its fourth hilarious series - could the singing spectre be recently departed phantom, actress and writer Katy Wix?

Jacket Potato

ITV

Jacket Potato is sure to butter up the panellists, but will he foil them when it comes to guessing his identity? The singing spud is already a favourite of panellist Mo Gilligan. "Probably this series, my favourite costume is Jacket Potato, it's so weird!" said Mo. "You've even got styrofoam feet that you get for jacket potatoes. And you just look at it and the attention to detail is insane, he's got a shirt which is beans and there is butter on his head." Uneducated Guess: No-one has done more to raise the profile of the humble jacket potato than a comedian and actor who has also been a special guest on The Masked Singer panel. So it's a big Thank You, Baked Potato to Matt Lucas!

Jellyfish

ITV

They only sing when they're stinging, but Jellyfish has already brought tears to the eyes of one Masker Singer panellist. "Jellyfish is an extraordinary performer and has made us all feel pretty emotional," said Davina McCall. Uneducated Guess: The world's best known jellyfish is undoubtedly the fearsome Portugese Man o'War. So who else could possibly be inside Jellyfish's tentacles than belligerent Portugese football manager, Special One Jose Mourinho?

Knitting

ITV

How's this for a knotty puzzle? Knitting will give the judges the needle as they spin a cunning yarn to hide their true identity. Uneducated Guess: He may have countless diving gold medals, including an Olympic gold, to his name, but his knack with the needles have made him Britain's best known knitter. He has also been frequently mentioned by the Masked Singer panel, not least as a candidate for last year's finalist Robobunny. Welcome to the show, Tom Daley!

Otter

ITV

Diving into the fourth season of The Masked Singer is Otter, and water costume that is! It certainly boasts attention to detail, according to Mo Gilligan. "I love otters, one of my favourite animals. Otters have a stone that they have to smash clams, so ours has little pockets for the stones on the costume. The attention to detail and the costumes are so cool," he said. Uneducated Guess: Don't let Otter's lithe form put you off, those costumes hide a multitude of sins. This mask is a tribute to the late star of Goodfellas from one of British cinema's own classic gangsters. Step forward 'Ray the Otter', Ray Winstone!

Phoenix

ITV

Phoenix will be fanning the flames of doubt in the panellists' minds, and Mo Gilligan says whoever is filling the costume of the mythical bird is already getting heavily into character. "I feel people are really coming into their costumes more this series. So Phoenix always looks at us a bit weirdly for example," he said. Uneducated Guess: The immortal Phoenix can famously regenerate itself time after time, rising from the ashes of its predecessor. One celebrity who, while not quite immortal, has been around for some time and repeatedly reinvented herself as a singer, an actress and a TV presenter. Ladies and gentlement, relight your fire for Lulu!

Piece of Cake

ITV

According to their name, this one should be easy, but expect them to get the panellists into a bit of a jam. Uneducated Guess: The Masked Singer is rarely this obvious but we're going for it anyway. With a red juicy head and not a soggy bottom in sight, who else could Piece of Cake be but former Bake Off judge and national treasure Mary Berry?

Pigeon

ITV

The panellists may have to wing it when it comes to guessing the identity of Pigeon. It's already driving Jonathan Ross mad. "I was saying to someone earlier, I want to leave the studio and actually find talking pigeons. I would like the world to be more like the Masked Singer actually is," he said. Uneducated Guess: Keen fanciers will know that pigeons are closely related to doves, and older viewers may remember Shooting Stars' infamous Dove From Above. With the appearance of an older gent and tartan feet that suggest Scottish heritage, we're certain Pigeon is comedian and actor Jim Moir, better known as Vic Reeves.

Rhino

ITV

Don't come charging in with wild guesses for Rhino's identity, their thick skin hides a sensitive soul, according to Davina McCall. "Rhino has been particularly emotive," she said. "It’s lucky for Rhino, actually, that they can pull some emotion out of the bag, because it's very, very hard in that costume to give us anything at all. "They are massive, and they are quite humble. They keep putting their little hooves together, it looks so sweet. If it's possible to have a sweet rhino, this is it." Uneducated Guess: We're looking for a celebrity who has had to put up with a lot of stick but who has the thick skin to deflect it and continue to charge ahead in their career. There's an American theme to Rhino's costume too, suggesting someone who has found success across the pond. There's one very prominent British celeb who has become a success in the States despite criticism at home - we think Rhino is James Corden!

Rubbish

ITV

'Rubbish' was a common insult levelled at The Masked Singer when it first started, but four series and a Royal Television Society award later and the show is as much a part of our national fabric as not knowing which day to put the bins out. And when it comes to working out Rubbish's identity, it will be wheely difficult. Uneducated Guess: The recycled logo on Rubbish's wheelybin body hints at something coming back round again. Going back to the first series of The Masked Singer and one panellist in particular was known for his really rubbish guesses - it's Ken Jeong!

Who are The Masked Singer's panellists?

ITV

The Masked Singer panel will remain the same for the third series in a row, and consists of Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

"It's nice being back with the gang, they’re such a lovely bunch to work with," Jonathan Ross said. "They are good fun and it gives us all an excuse to dress up and go out for the day if nothing else!" Singer Rita Ora agrees. "The whole idea of the show is just so amazing. I was already such a fan of The Masked Singer shows I saw in other countries. And so, when they first approached me for The Masked Singer UK four seasons ago, I was like, 'A hundred percent'," she said. "I really love working with the other panellists, they're just so much fun, and we’re like a family now." Mo Gilligan thinks it's the variety of panellists that makes the chemistry between them so strong. "We all come from different forms of entertainment. I do stand up. Davina is a TV presenter. Jonathan Ross is a TV presenter and a comedian as well. He's been around for a long time. And then Rita, she comes from the world of music. So we all bring something different, which complements one another," he explained. Comedian Joel Dommett again hosts the guessing game, and loves it when the whole Masked Singer family comes back together. "There's something about it that everyone loves being a part of, like costume designers, they get to let their imaginations go absolutely wild," he said. "When I write a link to things, it's so fun to write for. It's so silly, and the panellists are having a great time. The cameramen, they're playing the game. So, they're all guessing, at the same time. So, I think, it’s more fun than your usual job.

Who won the previous Masked Singer series?

ITV

This is the fourth series of The Masked Singer, and the show is still waiting to crown its first male champion - and its first non-professional singer. The first series, in 2020, was won by Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee. Joss Stone (above) followed as Sausage before 2022's third season removed Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia's Panda head to crown her Masker Singer champion. Sister series The Masked Dancer has seen male success - Olympic gymnast Louis Smith, dressed as Carwash, won the first season ahead of Bonnie Langford's Squirrel and American actress Heather Morris successfully cut a rug as Scissors to win season 2.

The Masked Singer returns at 6.30pm on Sunday 1 January 2023.