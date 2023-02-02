Lockwood and Co is proving to be a big hit with viewers and the spooky ghost-filled adventure series has taken over the No.1 spot in the Netflix UK charts since the series launched in January. Adapted from the young adult book series by Jonathan Stroud, there is plenty more source material for the ghost-hunting series to continue exploring. The show’s director and writer Joe Cornish ended season 1 with an almighty cliffhanger and lots of long-running storyline threads were left dangling for a second season. But will Netflix give a green light to Lucy, Lockwood and George? Here’s everything we know so far about Lockwood and Co season 2? Will there be a Lockwood and Co season 2?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether Lockwood and Co will get a season 2… yet.

However, the series has been the No.1 most-watched Netflix series in the UK since it was released. The show has also crucially reached No.8 in the US chart on its week of release. The show has won positive reviews from critics and has an impressive audience score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. What is the Lockwood and Co season 2 release date?

Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but with casting and an outline for season 2 already planned out, it shouldn’t be a lengthy turnaround for the next episodes. We would expect the series to be released in 2024 if Netflix decide they want the show to return. What was the Lockwood and Co season 1 ending? The Golden Blade and mystery door ending explained

"You’re not a third wheel! You’re the best of us… We are not losing you, George!” If you’re still not over that dramatic and thrilling ending to Lockwood and Co season 1, we know how you feel. In the busy closing episode, we watched Lockwood and The Golden Blade confront each other. The Golden Blade teases that he knows about the death of Lockwood’s parents and may understand more than the young ghost-hunter about what happened to them. He shoots Lockwood, but as we discover later in the episode, not fatally. Lucy manages to save George from Pamela and her plan for the Bone Glass, using Skull to look into the dreaded mirror instead. As Skull screams about what it can see, Lucy sees visions of the dead, including Lockwood and passes out. Luckily George steps up and saves her, smashing the mirror onto the floor. Pamela refuses to give up, staring into the glass and is killed by its powerful energy. The escaped spirit of Bickerstaff than hangs over George and Lucy, preparing to kill them, but just in the nick of time, Lockwood jumps to the rescue with his rapier.

Storylines left open for season 2 include the possible love triangle between Lucy, Kipps and Lockwood and what are Golden Blade’s true aims and how is he connected to Penelope Fittes. Skull appears to have been killed off, but the trio keep hold of the jar – just in case. And in a classic cliffhanger, Lockwood offers to open up the secret locked door in his house for George and Lucy in the final scene of season 1. As he opens the door, the shows cuts to the closing credits. Fans believe the secret room will explain a little more about the true fate of Lockwood’s parents and his life story before he set up Lockwood and Co. Or perhaps it’s just where he keeps all George’s trousers. Lockwood and Co season 2 cast

Most of the main cast of season 1 should all return for season 2. That means Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim back sharing biscuits and tea. It also means we may unravel some more the mysterious goings on between Ivanno Jeremiah as Inspector Barnes, Luke Treadaway as The Golden Blade and Morven Christie as Penelope Fittes. We’d also hopefully get to see more of Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones in season 2. A significant new character for season 2 could be the arrival of Holly Munro, a character in the Lockwood and Co books who moves into 35 Portland Street and starts working for the agency. Lockwood and Co cast list Ruby Stokes – Plays Lucy Carlyle

Cameron Chapman – Plays Anthony Lockwood

Ali Hadji-Heshmati – Plays George Karim

Ivanno Jeremiah – Plays Inspector Barnes

Jack Bandeira – Plays Quill Kipps

Luke Treadaway – Plays The Golden Blade

Morven Christie – Plays Penelope Fittes

Hayley Konadu – Plays Flo Bones

Rhianna Dorris – Plays Kat Godwin

Paddy Holland – Plays Bobby Vernon

Michael Clarke - Plays Skull

Hayley Konadu - Plays Flo Bones Who wrote the Lockwood and Co books?

Lockwood & Co is based on the young adult thriller series written by Jonathan Stroud. The books are about three young operatives at a psychic detective agency, who fight off supernatural figures known as ‘Visitors’ across the streets of London. What stories will Lockwood and Co season 2 cover? Lockwood and Co still has three books it can adapt - The Hollow Boy, The Creeping Shadow and The Empty Grave. The remaining stories include a massive outbreak of supernatural visitors across London, a new arrival at 35 Portland Street, a house with bloody footprints, a mystery involving the legendary Brixton Cannibal and a mission involving a heavily guarded crypt. How many Lockwood and Co books are there? There are five books in the Lockwood and Co series. The Screaming Staircase

The Whispering Skull

The Hollow Boy

The Creeping Shadow

The Empty Grave Lockwood and Co season 1 covered the events of The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull. Watch Lockwood and Co season 1 now on Netflix