The milestone moment of King Charles III being crowned sovereign is set to be televised live, 70 years after The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, which was broadcast live on 2 June 1953. The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, 2023, in a service conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. There’s a whole host of special TV programming planned to celebrate the milestone moment in British royal history, including a one-off Coronation Concert broadcast live from Windsor Castle. Discover our what to watch TV guide for King Charles III’s Coronation celebrations below.

The Coronation Service

Shutterstock

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place on the morning of Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey, and the service will be televised live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. A specific start time has yet to be announced, but Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation began at 11.15am on 2 June 1953, so perhaps Charles' ceremony will follow suit. The Coronation is a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry. Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘The King’s Procession’. After the Service, Their Majesties will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’. Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other Members of the Royal Family. At Buckingham Palace, The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will appear on the balcony to conclude the day’s ceremonial events. The Coronation Service will go out live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 6 May. The Coronation Concert

Shutterstock

On Sunday 7 May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will take place at Windsor Castle, and it will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Coronation Concert will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion. It will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance. Alongside the stars of the concert, the show will also see an exclusive appearance from The Coronation Choir. This diverse group will be created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations. The Coronation Concert will go out live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 7 May. The Coronation Choir documentary

A new documentary exploring the formation of The Coronation Choir will tell the stories of the people representing the many faces and voices of the country. The Coronation Choir will appear alongside The Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance on the night of The Coronation Concert. The Coronation Choir documentary will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on a date to be confirmed. A release date for The Coronation Choir documentary has yet to be confirmed. The Windsors Coronation special

Channel 4