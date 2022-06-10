After a couple of years hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions, The Grand Tour is heading back on the road once more for a chilly adventure. Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond will return in 2022 with A Scandi Flick, an adventure across Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle. The trio have previously ventured into the snow for a Grand Tour studio episode in Kakslauttanen in Finland and for a famous Top Gear Polar special in 2007, when they raced to the Magnetic North Pole in Canada. In this new 2022 special, the boys will be spending their time travelling across the beautiful coutry of Norway to a final destination on the Russian border. It promises to be an eventful special because news has already broken about James May suffering injuries in a dramatic crash while filming a stunt for the series. What's your favourite? The best ever Grand Tour episodes ranked When is The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick released?

The Grand Tour presents: A Scandi Flick launches on Prime Video on Friday, 16 September 2022. In the first episode of season 5 and their first post-pandemic road trip, Jeremy, Richard and James head for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle. At the wheel of their three favourite rally cars the boys embark on a catastrophe-filled adventure that takes in Cold War submarine bases – frozen lake racetracks, crashes and ski resort chaos as they drag their homemade houses from the coast of Norway to the Russian Border. Car crashes, ice pranks and skijoring - Scandi Flick secrets revealed Where is The Grand Tour filming the next special?

Clarkson, Hammond and May have finished shooting the next Grand Tour special in Norway. Talking to BT.com about the next special in 2021, executive producer Andy Wilman said: "We were going to do a big Russian, snowy winter one before Boris Johnson said 'Everybody go home'. "That was March 2020, and that film will never come back so we’re talking about going up to Scandinavia, up to the Artic Circle - fingers crossed. We want to do that in the snow so it’s got to be this coming winter." Richard Hammond confirmed in an interview with the Radio Times that they had finished shooting in Norway and were already planning another new special. Jeremy Clarkson has also posted a couple of photos from their Scandanavian adventure on his Instagram page.

What cars are they driving in the Grand Tour special?

Fans have spotted the trio driving AWD saloon cars in Norway.

Jeremy was in a grey B7 Audi RS4, Richard had a Subaru Impreza WRX STI and James was in a Mitsubishi Evo VIII FQ 260. Talking about the Evo, James May said: "It’s an austerity spec car. Apart from the race-bred engine and a rally pedigree, in every other respect it’s a bit like an airport hire car. "I like that all the effort has gone into making it work very well as a car, I suppose is what I mean. I also think it looks good, and it’s yellow. I always like yellow cars; they really giveme a proper fizz. "So when I saw it for the first time, before we left, I thought, 'Wow, I’m really, really going to like two weeks of driving around in this car'. I haven’t driven one for ages, but I remembered that they were great when they were new, andthat was all tremendous." Richard Hammond said he had "always loved" the Subaru and couldn't wait to "unleash it" in the special. "We wanted rally-bred cars, but mine is the only one that, out of the rallying, came first," said Hammon. "It was built as a rally car, then compromised and turned into a road car. Whereas James’s is the other way around, and with Jeremy’s it was never a rally car. They did make one, but it wasn’t that one. "I love the Subaru because it’s analogue, and I’m analogue. It’s not a digitally enhanced car. It’s just built to do what it does, so it’s technically inclined to do what it does. It doesn’t need persuading by a computer. I love that." Will there be a season 5 of the Grand Tour?

A Scandi Flick is the first Grand Tour special in season 5. After season 3, The Grand Tour closed down its touring tent and the team stopped filming their regular studio series. Clarkson, Hammond and May decided to change to doing regular road trip specials instead. The change in format was down to the popularity of their globetrotting specials and it also allowed them to spend more time on their own solo TV projects such as Jeremy's agricultural adventure Clarkson's Farm. All the previous specials released so far have been classified under season 4 on Prime Video.

What happened with James May's car crash?

In a break from tradition, it was James May rather than Richard Hammond who ended up having a terrifying car crash in his Evo 911. Filming a stunt in a submarine tunnel, May smashes into a wall and was taken to hospital. Talking about the incident, May said: “I was getting bored with Clarkson droning on about how his Audi was better, even though he cheated, really, because that’s not a rally car. “So I just thought, ‘Right, I bet I can go faster than him, even with my little engine’.” He added: “I was feeling perfectly okay. But then, unfortunately, the people in the hospital were sent the internal camera shots of the crash, and obviously they take these things very seriously. So when they saw that they said, ‘Oh, that’s bigger than we thought. You’d better have a brain scan and spine scan to make sure you haven’t fractured anything’.” May joked: “I do remember thinking, ‘Well, that will have helped the film a bit, because you’ve now got a nice dramatic crash and interesting repair to show’. And also, it means Richard Hammond didn’t have to have a crash this time. That was getting a bit predictable. It’ll surprise people that I had the crash, and not him."

What happened to the Grand Tour Russia special?

Andy Wilman and The Grand Tour presenters had started planning a special to be filmed in Russia before Covid prevented them from starting filming. "We were going to shoot it in Russia in February 2020, and then Boris Johnson said, 'Go home', and that was that: everything went on ice," explained Wilman. "We didn't transport the entire film idea to Scandinavia, but we did stick with the same cars because we knew we wanted to do snow and ice, and we knew we wanted to do those cars." The exec producer added: "So world circumstances pushed us into the Arctic Circle. But we were very happy with that. "It’s richer, there’s more to do. Russia is barren, so you can’t find as much nonsense to do. An ice lake with a racetrack on it, the skiers, those kinds of thing that we did in this film, that wasn’t going to come our way in Russia, so it did give us more content being where we were. "Submarine base tunnels? With the best will in the world, I can’t imagine the Russians going, 'Yes, help yourselves' so it did come good on that front." Where else can you watch Clarkson, Hammond and May?

