Clarkson's Farm was the surprise TV hit of 2021, turning motoring journalist and the country’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, into the new face of British agriculture. Previously known for shouting out of supercars on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Clarkson is now just as likely to get asked about sheep shearing and crop rotation as he is the horsepower of the latest Ferrari. The series won critical acclaim, earned Clarkson and his agricultural advisor Kaleb Cooper recognition at the British Farming Awards and Prime Video quickly signed up the Diddly Squat team for a season 2 which has got a February 2023 release date. Keep reading for the latest news, release date updates and info about Clarkson’s Farm season 2… When will Clarkson's Farm season 2 be released?

Clarkson's Farm season 2 is released on Friday, 10 February, 2023, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed. The announcement was revealed in a quiz on Prime Video's Instagram page, Season 1 was released in June 2021.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Amazon Studios UK head of originals Dan Grabiner said: "Season 2 has just about wrapped filming. It looks amazing, I think that's fair to say."

Has Clarkson's Farm been cancelled?

Variety is reporting that Clarkson's Farm will end after season 3. Prime Video is not expected to extend their deal with Clarkson, following his comments about Meghan Markle in The Sun newspaper. However, Clarkson's Farm season 2 and season 3 will still be released in 2023 and 2024 as planned.

What will happen in Clarkson's Farm season 2?

Jeremy Clarkson will be letting the cameras follow his second year on Diddy Squat Farm as he aims to diversify and expand into new areas. Fan favourite Kaleb Cooper will be back on his tractor, keeping a watchful eye on Clarkson. Kaleb and Clarkson will be joined again by stone wall favourite Gerald, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie and Clarkson’s wife and Diddly Squat shopkeeper Lisa Hogan. Prime Video have described the series as an "unfiltered love letter to farming". "We are delighted to be joining the team for another year-in-the-life of Diddly Squat, and wish Kaleb and farmers across the country luck as Mother Nature continues to take revenge on Jeremy," said Amazon Studios head of UK Originals Dan Grabiner. Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Grabiner said: "We’re just going into the edit now and it’s looking very good. "More Kaleb Cooper, more Gerald. You can understand a little bit more of Gerald this time. I think maybe every season, you’ll understand a few more words of Gerald.” He added: "It’s just great to see someone like Kaleb, he had never been on television before. He’s an authentic – he was the tractor driver who happened to work nearby the farm. "And I think it just shows you that new talent, particularly that sort of expert, authentic talent can just explode with the right vehicle and the right approach to the show. So I think observing his rise has been really an exciting part of that show."

First look at Clarkson's Farm season 2

Clarkson and Kaleb announced season 2 with a short video from the farm. They’ve also released some early pictures of the Diddly Squat crew reunited and back in action. Fans can also keep updated on action on the farm on Clarkson and Kaleb’s Instagram accounts, where they frequently post amusing glimpses behind the scenes on the show and their day-to-day lives in Chipping Norton. Prime Video has revealed that the second season will see the introduction of new animals and crops to the farm; Jeremy’s dealings with the local council as he attempts to diversify his operation with a restaurant; and Kaleb yet again saving the day on numerous occasions.

Clarkson's Farm cast

Jeremy Clarkson

Kaleb Cooper

Gerald

‘Cheerful’ Charlie

Lisa Hogan All the old gang from season 1 will return for the second year of adventures on the farm. We're already excited to see what new haircuts Kaleb has for season 2.

Clarkson's Farm season 3 is confirmed Season 2 might not even be released yet, but Prime Video has confirmed that filming has already begun on season 3. Clarkson's Farm season 3 will have Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb, Gerald, and Cheerful Charlie tapping into 513 acres of Diddly Squat’s unfarmed land for new opportunities to turn a profit. As well as the returning cast, a few new characters will also be revealed on Diddly Squat, all helping Jeremy to continue pursuing his farming dream.

What is Clarkson's Farm about? The first series of Clarkson’s Farm followed an intense, backbreaking and frequently hilarious year in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson. Clarkson, best known for travelling the world and shouting in supercars, turned his hand to a career in agriculture after buying a 1,000-acre farm in Chipping Norton.

In season one, viewers watched as Clarkson battled the worst farming weather in decades, disobedient animals, unresponsive crops, and an unexpected pandemic. Clarkson became a conservationist, scientist, shepherd, shopkeeper, midwife, engineer, accountant, and tractor driver as he dived headfirst into his new occupation, learning about the adversity and challenges facing the modern farmer. Taking the Grand Tour presenter out of his comfort zone, the series surprised critics and viewers as Clarkson took farming to his heart and became an advocate for the British farming industry.

Clarkson's Farm season 1 - The Verdict IMDb Rating: 9.0 Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 100% Prime Video rating: 5* The critics said: "What’s winning about this series is… nearly everything. It’s a sheer treat… The second episode is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year" – The Times

Clarkson and Kaleb win farming award It wasn't just TV fans who were won over by Clarkson’s Farm. The farming community were also impressed by the work Clarkson and his helper Kaleb Cooper did to raise the profile of British agriculture. At the 2021 British Farming Award, the pair were recognised by 700 peers at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre. Suited and booted, the guys arrived in style in a silver Lamborghini, with Kaleb rocking a brand-new haircut for the occasion. After receiving a round of tumultuous applause from the room, both men were overwhelmed and thankful for the incredible recognition and support from the farming community. Clarkson said: "Kaleb I couldn’t have done this without you, you are the star of the show (apart from Gerald) but what was great and I’m sure everyone in the room would say the same thing, every farm has a Gerald, every farm has a Charlie, every farm has a Kevin, every farm has an Ellen, every farm has a landowner and every farm has a Kaleb." Can you visit Diddly Squat Farm?

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop is open for business online and open to the public. On their website, they describe the store, in typical Clarkson fashion, as a “small barn full of good, no-nonsense things you’ll like. We do not, for example, sell kale”. Everything sold, which includes ‘cow juice’, fudge, jams and oils is produced by Clarkson’s farm or other nearby businesses in the Cotswolds. The Chipping Norton store is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Thursday to Sunday. You can find out more or order produce on the Diddly Squat website.

Where is Clarkson's Farm? Diddly Squat Farm is between Chipping Norton and Chadlington, Oxfordshire. The much sought after destination for holidays and homeowners is in the north Cotswolds. Clarkson launched the farm, which has around 1,000 acres in 2020. Diddly Squat Farm Shop is located on the farm. Clarkson's recommendations for nearby attractions include: Cotswold Wildlife Park

Jaffé and Neale Bookshop & Cafe

Station Mill Antiques

Rollright Stones

Brown Cow Café

The Man Cave Broadway

Clarkson's Farm - Where to watch

Watch Clarkson's Farm season 1 now on Prime Video.