Big Brother, the godfather of British reality TV shows, is back. The classic TV format will return in 2023 with a new home on ITVX and ITV2. A new cast of housemates will be living together for six weeks with the cameras capturing their every move – while Big Brother throws twists and turns at them. AJ Odudu and Will Best take over as the show’s hosts, interviewing the evicted housemates and presenting a daily live debate show. ITV2 director Paul Mortimer said: “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation. “With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.” The best reality TV shows on Netflix Who are the new Big Brother presenters?

AJ Odudu and Will Best – have been confirmed as the new presenters of Big Brother. The duo will host weekly evictions quiz the housemates and also present a nightly live spinoff show, debating hot topics inside the house. AJ Odudu is best known for presenting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Eurovision, The Big Breakfast, The Bridge and taking part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Will Best is a close friend of Odudu and his TV credits include ITV series Dance, Dance, Dance, T4, Love Shaft. He’s also presented on Radio 1, Hits Radio, Heart FM. AJ Odudu said: "I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn't be happier. "Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour - and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake." Will Best added: "I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can't wait to tell some housemates not to swear." How to apply for Big Brother You still have time to apply to be a Big Brother housemate in the new ITV series. The channel is looking for the country’s “most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life”. The broadcaster says applicants can look forward to “an amazing experience” and the chance of winning “an incredible amount of money”. Anyone wanting to be cast in the series can fill in their details and send a short audition video to BigBrother.com. Closing date for applications is Friday, 30 June 2023 at midnight. Big Brother past winners

Big Brother 1: Craig Phillips

Big Brother 2: Brian Dowling

Big Brother 3: Kate Lawler

Big Brother 4: Cameron Stout

Big Brother 5: Nadia Almada

Big Brother 6: Antony Hutton

Big Brother 7: Pete Bennett

Big Brother 8: Brian Belo

Big Brother 9: Rachel Rice

Big Brother 10: Sophie Reade

Big Brother 11: Josie Gibson

Big Brother Ultimate: Brian Dowling

Big Brother 13: Aaron Allard-Morgan

Big Brother 13: Luke Anderson

Big Brother 14: Sam Evans

Big Brother 15: Helen Wood

Big Brother 16: Chloe Wilburn

Big Brother 17: Jason Burrill

Big Brother 18: Isabelle Warburton

Big Brother 19: Cameron Cole

Big Brother past presenters Davina Mcall 2000-2010

Brian Dowling 2010-2012

Emma Willis 2013-2018 Where is the new Big Brother house?

The first Big Brother house was located in Bow, East London. It was used for the first two series. All the following series on Channel 4 and Channel 5 were filmed at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood. However, the building was demolished at Elstree Studios in 2019 after Channel 5 stopped making the show. Speaking about the show's new home on the Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden Heart breakfast show, Will Best said: "I don’t know the exact location but I know it’s going to be a new house because the old house just doesn’t exist anymore… I’m just as excited to find out as you are."

When does Big Brother start on ITV?

The series is expected to air on ITVX and ITV2 in the autumn. Love Island airs in the summer and Big Brother will most likely replace the reality show in the daily evening timeslot at the end of the summer.