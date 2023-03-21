Acclaimed BBC drama Vigil will return for Season 2 with a brand-new investigation that delves into the world of the Royal Air Force. Police detectives Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) will look to the skies for the show’s new series, which will begin filming soon in Scotland. World Productions, the makers of Line of Duty, return to make Vigil season 2. Vigil season 1 was UK television’s most-watched new drama launch since Bodyguard in 2018, attracting over 13 million viewers. Series 1 also won the International Emmy and secured a BAFTA nomination for Best Drama Series. Here, we reveal everything we know so far about Vigil season 2, including the rumoured release date, plot, cast and trailer. Top 75 TV shows of 2023 >

When is the Vigil season 2 release date? A release date for Vigil season 2 has yet to be confirmed. we expect it will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024. We’ll update this article when the BBC announces the news. It will consist of six, hour-long episodes.

Shutterstock Rose Leslie will return to Vigil for season 2

Who’s in the Vigil season 2 cast?

Vigil stars Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) as Amy Silva, and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, Downtown Abbey) as Kirsten Longacre. Gary Lewis (His Dark Materials, Granite Harbour) also returns as DSU Robertson. They will be joined for series 2 by Romola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth, The Hour), Dougray Scott (Crime, Enigma), Amir El-Masry (SAS Rogue Heroes, The Crown), and David Elliot (The Liberator, Bulletproof). Chris Jenks (Sex Education, Karen Pirie), Tommy Sim’aan (The Midwich Cuckoos, Doctors), Oscar Salem (House of the Dragon, Des), and Jonathan Ajayi (Noughts + Crosses) also star. Hiba Medina joins the cast in her first major TV role.

Shutterstock Romola Garai and Dougray Scott join the cast of Vigil for season 2

What is the Vigil season 2 plot? Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, detectives Amy Silva (Jones) and Kirsten Longacre (Leslie) are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future. Where is Vigil season 2 filmed? Vigil season 2 will film in Scotland and Morocco from spring 2023. Who created Vigil? Vigil is written and created by Tom Edge, with episodes by Maryam Hamidi, James Smythe and Ryan O’Sullivan & Matilda Wnek. Vigil season 2 is made by World Productions (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) for the BBC. It will be directed by Andy De Emmony (The Nest, The Last Kingdom). The Producer is Marcus Wilson (Doctor Who, Luther) and Associate Producer is George Aza-Selinger. Executive producers are Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, and Tom Edge. Is there a trailer for Vigil season 2? No, there is not a trailer for Vigil season 2 as it’s not been filmed yet, but we’ll update this article when there is. Catch up on Vigil season 1 on BBC iPlayer. A release date for Vigil season 2 has yet to be confirmed.