Unforgotten is one of the most addictive and deftly written crime dramas on TV and season 5 is one of the show’s best seasons yet. Starring Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar, the series is always about a group of seemingly unconnected suspects who are linked to a cold case murder investigation. *Warning don’t read on if you haven’t finished Unforgotten season 5* Unforgotten season 6: Has it been confirmed?

ITV

ITV hasn’t confirmed whether Unforgotten will return for season 6 yet, but the fifth season had been a popular hit again with fans and critics. The show swapped Nicola Walker for Sinéad Keenan as the lead detective in the cold case drama’s fifth series, but the twist-filled whodunnit hasn’t lost any of its addictive charm. Writer Chris Lang confirmed to the Radio Times that he would like a sixth series and that he already begun plotting ideas. "I've got a season 6 in my head. So yeah, it's down to the broadcaster, whether they asked me to do it," said Lang. "It's a unique show, in that it's got a format that is self-contained, but with a certain degree of serialised elements through the characters. And as long as people keep watching it, and we can keep making it well… at the point where either I don't feel I can contribute to it, or make it better, obviously I'd stop. "But at the moment we haven't hit that point yet." Unforgotten season 6 release date

ITV

If Unforgotten season 6 gets the go-ahead from ITV, the earliest we could expect to see Sunny and Jessie back together on screen would be in late 2024. Unforgotten first aired in 2015. Responding to a fan on Twitter who wanted more series of Unforgotten soon, writer Chris Lang said: "Takes a long time to make it - about 18 months, to write, prepare production, film and then to edit. "Takes time to assemble the same team we have every year, the same director, producer and same crew. We don't believe in rushing things; we like to do it right on Unforgotten." Unforgotten season 6 cast

ITV

Meet the cast of Unforgotten The end of season 5 found Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan’s two detectives Jessie James and Sunny Khan finally working together on the same page. Both detectives had been struggling with their personal lives, but after they confided in each other the frostiness in their working relationship quickly thawed. Jessie joined the show as the new lead detective in season 5, following the surprise death of Nicolas Walker’s Cassie in season 4. Fans would all expect the Bishop Street cold case team to be back in season 6, including Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main as DS Fran Lingley and Pippa Nixon as DC Karen Willets. Jessie’s husband Steve, played by Andrew Lancel, could also potentially return. It wasn’t revealed whether the detective chose to stay with her husband, who walked out on her in episode 1 and confessed to kissing her sister. Michelle Bonard, who played Sunny’s love interest Sal, could also return if they are able to rebuild their relationship. How did Unforgotten season 5 end?

ITV

*Spoiler Warning – Season 5 spoilers ahead* Season 5 revolved around the murder of Precious Falade, whose body is found in episode 1 hidden in a chimney breast in an old house. Suspects in the case include Conservative Lord Anthony Hume (Ian McElhinney), Precious’s estranged mum Ebele (Martina Laird), her social worker Karol Wojski (Max Rinehart) and Jay Royce (Rhys Yates), who we discover in the series is Precious’s son. Across the series, it is also revealed that Precious had another son, who died on the same day as his mum. We also learn that Tony is Ebele’s father and Precious’s grandfather and that he raped Ebele’s mum. He had been giving money to Ebele to keep his crime secret and Precious and her son Joe also wanted payment after discovering the truth. In a twist-filled ending Jay tells the police that he was in the house when Antony met with Precious and his half-brother Joe. He claims he saw Antony shoot Joe, however, he later admits to Ebele that he lied. Jay says that Precious shot Joe in a struggle accidently and then turned the gun on herself. He tells Ebele that he lied to get revenge on Tony for his past crimes. Lord Anthony, who had previously told Jessie and Sunny the true story about it being an accident, doesn’t contest Jay’s accusations. Perhaps due to guilt over his past actions or some selfish attempt at personal redemption, Anthony accepts Jay’s story about shooting Joe.

How to watch Unforgotten

Watch Unforgotten season 1-5 on ITVX.