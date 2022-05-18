More than sixty years after John Wyndham's sci-fi novel was first published, The Midwich Cuckoos is being updated and turned into a chilling TV series on Sky Max and NOW. With a cast including Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley, this update on the unnerving fable looks destined to be one of the must-watch TV series of the summer. With a modern twist for 2022, The Midwich Cuckoos may terrify you, but you won’t be able to stop watching this addictive drama. Here is everything you need to know about The Midwich Cuckoos…

What is The Midwich Cuckoos release date? Stream every episode of The Midwich Cuckoos on Sky Max with NOW from Thursday, 2 June. There are seven episodes in The Midwich Cuckoos. Is there a Midwich Cuckoos trailer? A thrilling first trailer has been revealed, giving you a flavour for the suspense and chills that lurk in the English market town of Midwich.

Who is in The Midwich Cuckoos cast? The impressive cast is lead by Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, Bodyguard, The Durrells) and Synnøve Karlsen (Clique, Last Night in Soho), who play Dr Susannah Zellaby and her daughter Cassie, and Max Beesley (Mad Dogs, Hotel Babylon) who plays DCI Paul Haynes.

) Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves)

Anneika Rose (Line of Duty) What is The Midwich Cuckoos about? Midwich, a small English commuter town, is liberal and aspirational, populated by nuclear families living in affluent streets. It's a place where nothing much happens – that is until the twilight hours of a summer’s day when a sleepy corner of Midwich is plunged into panic: people pass out on their feet without warning and without reason, and anyone who tries to enter the affected area meets the same fate. Nobody can understand why, and when the mysterious blackout is lifted, life for those affected returns to apparent normality - except that every woman of child-bearing age inside the zone has suddenly and inexplicably fallen pregnant. As news spreads and tensions simmer, it is up to gifted psychotherapist Dr Susannah Zellaby to help support those affected through the emotional wilderness. Susannah’s own daughter Cassie has fallen pregnant and harbours deep concerns about who, or what, is behind this phenomenon. Local officer DCI Paul Haynes is tasked with maintaining order but unbeknownst to them all, a terrifying force is building in the comfortable streets of Midwich. These children – potential parasites - flourish under the very love and care that their families give them. Who are these children? And what do they want? Is The Midwich Cuckoos based on a book? The series is based on the acclaimed and popular 1957 book of the same name, written by John Wyndham. Science fiction novelist Wyndham also wrote The Day of The Triffids, The Chrysalids, The Kraken Wakes and Chocky. There have been numerous TV and movie adaptations of his books and Wyndham is considered one of the most influential science fiction writers of his generation. Has The Midwich Cuckoos been adapted for TV before? There have been two previous adaptations of The Midwich Cuckoos, under the title Village of the Damned. The first, made in 1960, was directed by Wolf Rilla and starred George Sanders. In 1995, the film was updated and starred Christopher Reeve, Kirstie Alley and Mark Hamill. Watch the trailer for 1995's Village of the Damned below: