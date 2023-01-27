In news that should come as no surprise, HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us season 2 is definitely happening. We might only be two weeks into the computer game adaptation – and we’re still wiping away tears after Monday night’s episode – but the US drama has quickly become the most talked about show on TV. It has scored incredible ratings in the US and UK, which place it only behind House of the Dragon in HBO and Sky Atlantic’s record books. And it currently has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critically acclaimed apocalypse series, which airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK, already feels like a contender for the Best TV Show of 2023. Here is everything we know about The Last of Us season 2... What is The Last of Us season 2 release date?

Steady on guys, season 1 is still on TV. We’re a long way off planned release dates. Let’s just celebrate the fact that Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (Creator of The Last of Us game) will return to make season 2. “I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” said Neil Druckmann. “Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Craig Mazin added: “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. “The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.” How to watch The Last of Us in the UK? Watch The Last of US weekly on Mondays on Sky Atlantic with NOW. Episode 1 is available to watch for free on Sky’s YouTube channel. What will The Last of Us season 2 be based on?

The show’s creators have already confirmed that The Last of Us season 1 will cover the entirety of the first computer game. Season 2 will cover the sequel. There are rumours of a third game being planned by Druckmann, which means the series could potentially continue for one more season. The Last of Us season 2 cast Ah, we’re not going to fall for that old trick and reveal who survives and who doesn't in season 1. There's no spoilers here! But the season 1 cast includes: Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

as Ellie Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

Ashley Johnson

Troy Baker What is The Last of Us about?

The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed and much-loved computer game of the same title. It was released on PlayStation in 2013 and created by Naughty Dog. The drama takes place 20 years after a horrifying pandemic wipes out modern civilisation. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Stream The Last of Us weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW

