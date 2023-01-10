To say adaptations of computer games into TV shows and movies has been a mixed bag would be a bit of an understatement.

From box office bombs to TV turkeys, there is a long trail of disaster where the adrenaline-pumping action and central premise of the games has been completely missed in the resulting screen adaptation.

So after so many blunders and shoulder-shrugging ‘meh’ misses, why is everyone hyped for HBO’s take on 2013 PlayStation computer game The Last of Us?

The TV show’s writer Craig Mazin – the man behind Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl – probably put it best: "The way to break the video game curse is to adapt the best video game story ever."

If you haven’t come across The Last of Us, it’s fair to say the game took players through the emotional wringer and even just a brief blast of A-Ha's Take on Me in the trailer was enough to get many shedding tears again.

And it’s the gut-wrenching, emotional core of The Last of Us - the video game - that this TV series perfectly nails.