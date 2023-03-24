ITV and World Productions (Line of Duty, Vigil) are teaming up on a true crime drama about the infamous manhunt for Raoul Moat. The Hunt For Raoul Moat is coming to ITV and ITVX this year and will shine a light on the human tragedies behind the headlines. The series will focus on Moat’s victims, Christopher Brown, Samantha Stobbart and PC David Rathband, along with the police officers who put themselves in the firing line, and a local journalist seeking to tell Moat’s real story amid a flurry of sensational reporting and social media provocation. What is The Hunt For Raoul Moat release date?

Watch The Hunt For Raoul Moat later this year on ITV and ITVX. Who is making The Hunt For Raoul Moat? The Hunt For Raoul Moat is written by Kevin Sampson, who previously wrote critically acclaimed 2022 drama Anne, which told the story of Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams. "The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered ‘live’ by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK," said Sampson. "Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a 'legend' in spite of the brutality of his crimes. "In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda. I hope this drama will go some way to condemning this narrative." The Hunt For Raoul Moat cast

Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Lee Ingleby - Plays Neil Adamson

Sonya Cassidy – Plays Diane Barnwell

Vineeta Rishi – Plays Nisha Roberts

Sally Messham – Plays Samantha Stobbart

Matt Stockoe – Plays Raoul Moat

Josef Davis – Plays Christopher Brown Lee Ingleby, the star of The A Word and Inspector George Gently, will play Neil Adamson, the senior Northumbria Police Officer in charge of the manhunt and race against time to apprehend Moat. Ingleby will be joined by Lodge 49 star Sonya Cassidy, who will play local journalist Diane Barnwell, and Vineeta Rishi (Vera, Collateral, Three Girls) as Nisha Roberts. Sally Messham (Artemis Fowl, Doc Martin, Our Ladies) and Josef Davis (Young Wallander, Chernobyl, Silent Witness) will play victims Samantha Stobbart and Christopher Brown. Matt Stockie (Cursed, Jamestown, Bodyguard) is playing Moat. What events will The Hunt for Raoul Moat cover?

The series begins with Moat’s ex-partner Samantha piecing her life back together following Moat’s imprisonment for an assault. He is then released from HMP Durham after serving a four-month sentence. Sam has a new boyfriend, Chris, and she is terrified of Moat's return. Despite making serious threats against Sam from inside prison, the former Newcastle doorman is hellbent on rekindling their relationship. When he realises that isn’t going to happen, Moat equips himself with a shotgun to confront Sam and her new partner. The manhunt played out against a warped perception of Moat as an 'anti-hero', a persecuted victim fighting back against the authorities. The reality was a narcissistic sociopath armed with guns and explosives who declared war on the police. "Kevin has written a compelling and unflinching account of these shocking events which highlights the human tragedy behind the lurid headlines," said Simon Heath from World Productions. "The drama is a timely reminder of how social media and fake news can create a dangerous myth, in this case that Raoul Moat was any kind of hero." ITV head of drama Polly Hill said: "Following on from his success with Anne, Kevin Sampson's scripts are once again insightful and compelling. Equally, the World Productions team are brilliant and they've set the bar extremely high for true crime drama." Watch The Hunt For Raoul Moat later this year on ITV and ITVX.