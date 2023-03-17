The Last of Us: Check out news, reviews and trivia on the Sky Atlantic hitMar 14
The Gold Season 2: Will gripping true-life drama return for another series on BBC One?
The second series would likely explore the life of Charlie Wilson, one of the Great Train Robbers, who was involved in money laundering cash made from the sale of the stolen gold bullion.
The Gold season 1 may be coming to an end on BBC One, but a follow-up may be on the way following the finale episode’s huge plot twist.
The gripping first series followed the iconic true story and the chain of events that followed the £26million Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983.
What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history.
Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Tom Cullen and Dominic Cooper all led the season 1 cast - and it’s hoped they’d all return for a follow-up, which would continue decades after the events.
Here, we reveal everything we know so far about The Gold season 2, including the rumoured release date, plot, cast and trailer.
When is The Gold season 2 release date?
A release date for The Gold season 2 has yet to be confirmed.
The BBC has yet to re-commission the series, although a source tells The Sun that the channel has “firm plans to make a follow-up”.
Speaking to Express.co.uk about a possible second series, the show’s creator Forsyth said: “There is certainly still story to tell, so we will have to see what happens.
“For now, I’m just delighted with the reception that this series has received.”
Catch all the shows you love on BT TV
Watch the latest shows and sport from Sky with a NOW Membership, Netflix, and Discovery+ all in one place.
Who’s in The Gold season 2 cast?
The Gold season 2 cast has yet to be confirmed, but we assume the following cast and characters will return:
Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington 1 and 2) - DCI Brian Boyce
Charlotte Spencer (Line of Duty, Sanditon) - Detective Nicki Jennings
Emun Elliott (Guilt, Old) - Detective Tony Brightwell
Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie) - Archie Osborne
Dominic Cooper (Preacher, The Devil’s Double) - Edwyn Cooper
Sean Harris (Southcliffe, Mission: Impossible) - Gordon Parry
Jack Lowden (Small Axe: Mangrove, Slow Horses) - Kenneth Noye
Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mirror) - John Palmer
Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) - Micky McAvoy
The role of Charlie Wilson, a key player in the Great Train Robbery and Brinks Mat heist, will also need to be cast.
What is The Gold season 2 plot?
The Gold season 2 plot has yet to be revealed, but it’s thought to follow even more characters who were involved in the original crime.
According to The Sun, the second series is likely to explore the life of Charlie Wilson, one of the Great Train Robbers.
He was involved in money laundering cash made from the sale of the stolen gold.
Expect to see more of Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden) and John Palmer (Tom Cullen) whose stories continue long after the season 1 ending.
How did The Gold season 1 end?
The Gold season 1 finale revealed a huge twist, as the detectives discovered that the gold bullion had been split in half at the start of the robbery.
So, the police had only been hunting down half of the amount taken by the robbers - and they still needed to track down the other half of the gold.
Who created The Gold?
The Gold was written and created by Neil Forsyth (Guilt).
Is there a trailer for The Gold season 2?
No, there is not a trailer for The Gold season 2, but we’ll update this article when there is.
Catch up on The Gold season 1 on BBC iPlayer.
A release date for The Gold season 2 has yet to be confirmed.
Feedback