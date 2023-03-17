The Gold season 1 may be coming to an end on BBC One, but a follow-up may be on the way following the finale episode’s huge plot twist.

The gripping first series followed the iconic true story and the chain of events that followed the £26million Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983.

What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history.

Hugh Bonneville, Jack Lowden, Tom Cullen and Dominic Cooper all led the season 1 cast - and it’s hoped they’d all return for a follow-up, which would continue decades after the events.

Here, we reveal everything we know so far about The Gold season 2, including the rumoured release date, plot, cast and trailer.

When is The Gold season 2 release date?

A release date for The Gold season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

The BBC has yet to re-commission the series, although a source tells The Sun that the channel has “firm plans to make a follow-up”.

Speaking to Express.co.uk about a possible second series, the show’s creator Forsyth said: “There is certainly still story to tell, so we will have to see what happens.

“For now, I’m just delighted with the reception that this series has received.”