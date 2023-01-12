Inspired by the 'crime of the Century' and the true events that followed, The Gold is BBC One’s new crime heist drama that looks like essential viewing in 2023. Based around the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery that ended up with a stolen gold bullion worth £26 million, The Gold is an incredible true story and one of the most remarkable crimes in modern British history. Written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt) and with an all-star cast, including Dominic Cooper and Hugh Bonneville, it’s got all the ingredients to be a classic BBC series. What is The Gold release date?

The BBC hasn’t confirmed when The Gold will air in 2023. However, it was included in their 2023 TV preview (see YouTube video above), which would suggest it will come soon to BBC One and iPlayer. How many episodes of The Gold will there be? The Gold will have six episodes. It is based on true events, so it is expected to just have a single season. Is The Gold based on a true story?

depot robbery and will tell the full extraordinary story for the first time. The break-in on the 26 November, 1983 started as a ‘typical Old Ken Road armed robbery’, but turned into something else when the bullion was discovered and the robbery suddenly became the biggest, at the time, in world history. The fall-out from the robbery was large-scale money laundering, dirty money fueling the London Docklands property boom and left controversy and murder in its wake. The Gold cast Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington 1 and 2

Jack Lowden (Small Axe: Mangrove, Slow Horses)

Dominic Cooper (The Preacher, The Devil’s Double)

Charlotte Spencer (The Duke, Cinderella)

Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mirror)

Emun Elliott (Guilt, Old)

Sean Harris (Southcliffe, Mission: Impossible)

Ellora Torchia (Ali and Ava, Midsommar)

Stefanie Martini (Prime Suspect, The Last Kingdom)

The Gold cast is a who’s who of British acting royalty and rising stars, which indicates that the scripts and story are worthy of note. BBC Commissioning Editor Tommy Bulfin said: "The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil [Forsyth’s] incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake. "The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen." Who is making The Gold? The series was written by Neil Forsyth, who has previously written Guilt (2019), Eric, Ernie and Me (2017) and Bob Servant (2014). It will be directed by Academy Award winner Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye, Top Boy, Lovesick) and Lawrence Gough (The Last Bus, Snatch, Misfits). Executive producer Ben Farrekk described the series as an "immersive, thrilling story" and Kate Laffey from co-producers Paramount said that the series was "a captivating story of one of the most remarkable events in British Criminal history". Where to watch The Gold Watch The Gold on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, later this year. It will be released in the US on Paramount + and all international markets where the service is available.