If you’ve found yourself addicted to Prime Video thriller The Devil’s Hour, we've got good news for you. The series has been such a big hit with fans and critics that Prime Video has already confirmed that the show will return for a second and third season. Both Peter Capaldi (The Thick of It, Doctor Who) and Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) will be back as Gideon and Lucy Chambers in the sinister and compulsive drama. Here is everything you need to know about The Devil’s Hour season 2… What's new on Prime Video this month What is The Devil’s Hour season 2 release date?

The Devil’s Hour season 2 and season 3 have been confirmed by Prime Video. No release date has been announced, but season 2 won’t arrive until at least late 2023.

The Devil's Hour - What you need to know The Devil’s Hour follows the story of Lucy, who is woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the Devil’s Hour.

When Lucy's name is inexplicably connected to a string of brutal murders in the area, the answers that have evaded her all these years will finally come into focus. Rotten Tomatoes rating: 100% The Critics said: "Brilliantly done … a truly terrifying treat" – The Guardian

“Telling a story on television is a precarious business,” said the show’s creator and writer Tom Moran.

“Series 1 of The Devil’s Hour was just the beginning - the opening act of a TV novel. I’m so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place. If you thought the final episode of series 1 had all the answers, then you haven’t been asking the right questions.” Executive producer Sue Vertue (Dracula, Sherlock) said that the creative team were “over the moon” to be returning for two more seasons. “Tom Moran and his big brain have so much more planned for us all,” she said. “This was always envisioned as a three-series arc, and it’s going to be a thrilling ride.” Who is in The Devil's Hour cast?

Jessica Raine (Patrick Melrose) and Peter Capaldi (Paddington) will reprise their roles as Gideon and Lucy Chambers. Nikesh Patel (Starstruck), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Meera Syal (Yesterday) and youngster Benjamin Chivers will also return for season 2, alongside some new characters… What is The Devil’s Hour about? The plot explained

The next two instalments of the critically acclaimed Amazon Original will continue the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could imagine. In season 2, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed, as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter, expect nothing but the unexpected…

