Filming for The Crown season 6 - the final season of Netflix’s big budget royal drama - was paused in September 2022 following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but production is now back up and running. Filming started in August 2022 and is expected to run until May or June 2023. Production is based at Elstree Studios, north of London, but cast and crew also venture to real-life filming locations to recreate certain moments in royal history. From London and Winchester in the UK, to Paris and Palma de Mallorca in Europe, discover our complete guide to The Crown season 6 filming locations, below. Where was The Crown season 5 filmed?

Winchester Cathedral, England In January 2023, the crew from The Crown were spotted at Winchester Cathedral, setting it up to prepare to film scenes for Princess Diana's funeral. The gothic church was taking the place of Westminster Abbey, where the late Princess's funeral took place in 1997. As reported by the Daily Mail, Winchester Cathedral was seen with cordons in place and location trucks on site, along with boxes of roses pictured scattered across the floor.

The Crown fans can visit Winchester Cathedral, and more information about visiting can be found on the church’s website. Winchester Cathedral has been used in previous seasons of The Crown, notably standing in for St Paul's Cathedral for the funeral of Prime Minister Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) as well as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

The funeral procession scene - depicting William and Prince Harry – was filmed in secrecy at a disused RAF base in October 2022. Canary Wharf, London, England In January 2023, London's City district of Canary Wharf was transformed into 1990s Chicago to film scenes of a US Presidential motorcade. London office workers were seen looking in awe as extras from The Crown descended on the district, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. The scenes will likely cover a meeting with US President Bill Clinton, who was elected in 1993, although it's not known which specific moment in history is being portrayed. Hull, England Two young actresses were spotted filming a flashback scene for The Crown season 6 in Hull in October 2022, seemingly recreating VE Day, celebrating the end of World War II. The East Yorkshire port city of Hull, England, was recreated into central London, with The Guildhall in the city centre completely transformed to film the jubilant celebrations.

Viola Prettejohn, 18, was pictured in uniform playing a young Princess Elizabeth (the future Queen Elizabeth II), alongside 14-year-old actress Beau Gadsdon, who portrayed her sister, Princess Margaret. The actresses were pictured filming VE Day - Victory in Europe Day - celebrations, marking the end of WWII in May 1945. The Queen and her sister joined the thousands celebrating on the Mall with the permission of their father, the King. These events were previously depicted in the 2015 feature film, A Royal Night Out. In November 2022, in pictures obtained by People.com, the young actresses were pictured in the same costumes, this time filming along The Mall in London. It’s thought these scenes are set the morning after VE Day. Dartmouth House, London, England In November 2022, Elizabeth Debicki was spotted filming at Dartmouth House - which is standing in for The Ritz in Paris - in Princess Diana's final moments before her death. Dartmouth House is an elegant mansion set in the heart of London’s Mayfair, which hosts meetings, conferences and events.

Debicki was seen leaving the building, in a blazer similar to what Princess Diana wore that day, and heading for the Mercedes-Benz involved in the tragic accident. Netflix has said that the moment of the crash will not feature in the new series. Paris, France In October 2022, Netflix crews were spotted filming in Paris, as they recreated the lead-up to the fatal crash in the city, which is set to feature in the new series. Photos from filming - as shown by the Daily Mail - showed paparazzi photographers riding mopeds swarming the Mercedes that Princess Diana and Dodi were in in Paris. They were also seen filming through Place de la Concorde. French website En Vols previously revealed filming would be taking place in the 8th arrondissement, where the Pont de l’Alma is located. It was in the tunnel under this Parisian bridge that the crash took place in August 1997 which took the lives of Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed. Barcelona, Spain In September 2022, Barcelona’s Francesc Macia Square was given a French makeover ahead of Netflix's foray to the Catalan city to film scenes depicting Paris in 1997.

However, filming was halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As reported by Catalan News, staff started dismantling sets on Friday 9 September, and by midday little was left of The Crown's set.

Palma de Mallorca, Spain Filming for The Crown season 6 took place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, in September 2022. It is believed the crew filmed scenes depicting Princess Diana's St Tropez yachting trip with Dodi Al-Fayed inn July 1997, just weeks before they died. As revealed by Majorca Daily Bulletin, Elizabeth Debicki was seen filming one of Princess Diana’s final public appearances, when she visited the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. Part of The Crown season 5 was also filmed on the island.

The Crown filming locations - where have scenes in previous seasons been filmed? Ardverikie Castle in Scotland was seen in The Crown season 5, standing in for Balmoral Castle , the Scottish home of the Royal Family.

Also seen in season 5, Burghley House near Stamford, Lincolnshire doubled up as the royal residence of Windsor Castle.

Lancaster House in London has stood in for Buckingham Palace , the British monarch's official residence.

Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire has stood in for Kensington Palace , the former home of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Somerley House in the New Forest doubled up as Prince Charles' Gloucestershire country estate, Highgrove . Somerley House has also been used as a filming location for Netflix period drama, Bridgerton.

Somerleyton Hall in East Anglia was used to replicate Sandringham - the Queen’s much loved East Anglian estate - at the end of season four. The Crown season 6 premieres November 2023 on Netflix. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix now.