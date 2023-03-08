The Bay has been one of ITV’s most popular crime dramas since it launched in 2019, combining addictive police mysteries with social commentary and the dramatic backdrop of Morecambe Bay. Returning to ITV and ITVX this week, The Bay series 4 focuses on a blue-collar family at the heart of Morecambe who face the horror of losing their mother in a dramatic house fire. Morecambe’s Police Family Liaison Officer (FLO) DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) is assigned to the Metcalf family, as the broken family deal with their grief. It doesn’t take long for the police to establish that the fire was started deliberately, which means the Metcalfs must contend with a police investigation, while also rebuilding their family. Series 4 is the show’s most dramatic so far and explores the topical issue of male grief as Dean Metcalf (Joe Armstrong) is forced to come to terms with his family relationships and his own emotions. The Bay series 4: Everything you need to know

ITV

Having already spent a year working in the MIU team after moving from Manchester, she finally feels like she’s earned her place and is enjoying being settled in her home in Morecambe with her blended family. That’s not without its challenges though; juggling multiple murder investigations alongside the needs of her teenage kids is far from straightforward.

“Jen’s much more settled in this year,” said Thomason. “She’s much more confident this year. She was in a crisis of confidence in the last series, but she’s much more in her comfort zone this year. “Her family life is more settled this year, she’s more settled with Chris – although our friend Claire Goose is throwing a bit of a spanner in the works.” Where have you seen her before? The Haunted Mansion, Las Vegas, Lost, White Collar

Daniel Ryan – Play DI Anthony ‘Tony’ Manning

ITV

Usually meticulous at keeping his personal and professional lives separate, will Manning be able to keep it up when he’s under pressure to solve multiple cases and his love life starts to interfere? All the while his department is under scrutiny to be efficient. "There was a lot of 'will Tony ever smile?' and 'will Tony ever find love?' on social media and I think Daragh always had a long-term plan for the story if it should ever get that far," said Ryan. "And yes, Tony is up to something in this series. He’s leaving work a little quicker this series. He’s up to something. He’s meeting someone. There’s a bit of lead in his pencil. Are you allowed to say that phrase anymore? "He’s up to something with someone and I’m excited to hear people’s theories about who he has met – the one clue is that it’s a person from a previous series." Where have you seen him before? Linda Green, Crossfire, Innocent, Mount Pleasant Erin Shanagher – Plays DS Karen Hobson

The Bay

She’s struck up a close friendship with fellow FLO Jenn, and while their approaches may be different, they’re a strong team, working together to best support the victims’ families. Sensitive and supportive, Karen is upset to learn that Jenn is withholding information from her. Leaving her questioning if their once formidable friendship might not be a two-way street. Where have you seen her before? The Moorside, Ordinary Lies, Viewpoint Andrew Dowbiggin – Plays DS James ‘Clarkie’ Clarke

ITV

He’s the person you send in when you don’t mind a bit of confrontation, but he’s an absolute stickler for justice – he sees the world in black and white; there’s right and there’s wrong. "We get to see a different side to Clarkey this year," said Marsha Thomason. "Because we meet his family, which is nice. "And he’s not as tough at home as he is at work." Where have you seen him before? Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Weekender Thomas Law – Plays DC Eddie Martin

ITV

Nervous but observant and tech savvy, he often spots things that others miss which means Manning and the team have come to rely on him more than ever. As the MIU’s workload increases and the team are forced to do more with less resources, he’s become one of the team's greatest assets. Where have you seen him before? EastEnders, Last Train to Christmas Barry Sloane – Plays Chris Fischer

ITV

Now settled in his long-term relationship with Jenn, he’s never been happier, living with his daughter Erin and Jenn’s two kids, Conor and Maddie. His relationship will be tested though by his daughter Erin reaching the end of her teenage years. "I found it fascinating how each person in a family can deal with grief and loss in a totally different way with a totally different energy," said Sloane. "Matt focuses entirely on his siblings, because his dad wasn’t available, and his mum wasn’t there anymore. He’s not been put in charge, but someone always takes the pressure of everything in these situations." Where have you seen him before? Hollyoaks, DCI Banks, Holby City, Revenge, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Georgia Scholes- Plays Erin Fischer

ITV

Erin Fischer is an intelligent and headstrong teenager with a rebellious streak. Perhaps because her father is the Deputy Head at her school, she’s determined to show her independence and autonomy. She’s keenly aware of how other people see her, especially the other students. She really wants to live her own life without having her Dad checking up on her. Superficially, she has a good relationship with her mum, but she sees her for who she really is and the older Erin gets the more she understands what led to her parent’s divorce. David Carpenter – Plays Conor Townsend

ITV

Conor Townsend is smart and while this grants him academic success, it doesn’t necessarily equal sociability. His awkwardness acts as a barrier, and it takes him a long time to form new relationships. While it’s taken him time to settle into his new living arrangements and life in Morecambe, he’s finally happy. He’s made new friends and is in a relationship with someone who truly understands him. Emme Hayes – Plays Maddie Townsend

ITV

Maddie Townsend tries to be kind to everyone, possessing positivity and intelligence that make her welcome company for both adults and other kids. Having a small group of friends, she likes to always see the positive side of things, mostly for her mum’s sake because she doesn’t like to cause her any more troubles; she’s got enough things to be stressed about in her job. Joe Armstrong - Plays Dean Metcalf

ITV

Close friends say that deep down Dean Metcalf is a solid family man, but outsiders may get the impression he is emotionally guarded and unable to express his feelings. He’s deeply private which could leave others wondering whether he has something to hide. With Beth tragically torn away from them, Dean must find a way to navigate being a single-father of four. Where have you seen him before? Robin Hood, Happy Valley, The Village Tom Taylor – Plays Matt Metcalf

The oldest of the Metcalf children, Matt, is creative, loves photography, and has a big heart, especially when it comes to his brother and sisters. Just a couple of weeks from leaving home, he’ll be the first member of the Metcalf family to go to university and that’s something his parents are quietly very proud of. He was ready to start his exciting new chapter, but with the enormous loss of his mum, and Dean focusing on building the business, he’s forced to put on a brave face and consider shelving his future plans. Tom Taylor said: "I found it fascinating how each person in a family can deal with grief and loss in a totally different way with a totally different energy. "Matt focuses entirely on his siblings, because his dad wasn’t available, and his mum wasn’t there anymore. He’s not been put in charge, but someone always takes the pressure of everything in these situations." Where have you seen him before? Us, Doctor Foster, The Kid Who Would Be King Eloise Thomas – Plays Izzy Metcalf

ITV

Izzy Metcalf is a headstrong, independent, and often rebellious teenager. She’s bright, but gets frustrated and lashes out. When she was younger she was inseparable from Dean, but as the teenage years kicked in, they grew increasingly distant. Focused mainly on how others perceive her, she gets consumed in her own teenage dramas. Will Oldfield – Plays Jonas Metcalf

Jonas Metcalf is kind, sensitive, and very much his mother’s child. Protective of his younger sister Amy, Jonas always puts his family first despite sometimes being ignored and fading into the background. He’s observant, and intelligent, nosily picking up on the information that passes others by. Ella Smith – Plays Amy Metcalf

ITV

Amy has Down’s Syndrome, and although the overwhelming majority of her care needs were met by Beth, she loves her dad dearly. Amy’s condition brings with it particular challenges not least her dogged need for clear explanations and instructions. Loved immensely, her presence helps to calm tensions and brings her family together. Karl Davies – Plays Carl McGregor

Loyal and tactful, Carl idolises his dad, meaning there was only ever one career option for him, becoming a third-generation builder in the family’s groundworks business ‘McGregor’s’. It’s his birthright, and one day the company will be his. A friend of Dean’s since they were teenagers, Carl’s always been a part of the Metcalf family's lives. Now with the loss of Beth, Carl wants to be there to support his friend and his kids more than ever. Where have you seen him before? Happy Valley, Emmerdale

Ian Puleston-Davies – Plays Terry McGregor A second-generation builder, he knows everyone in town. Having worked for McGregors straight out of school and following his father’s death a few years back, he’s now the boss. Specialising in groundworks, Terry isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. He will help anyone who needs it especially if they have hit hard times. Where have you seen him before? DI Ray, Coronation Street, Tin Star

Claire Goose – Plays Jacqui Fischer

ITV

Jacqui Fischer is recently single following a split from her latest fling. Her quest for fun and excitement is more of a priority than ever. With her daughter Erin having recently turned 18, Jacqui now sees her role as more of a friend than mother. She’s oblivious that her daughter needs stability as she tries to navigate the choppy waters of young adulthood. "Jacqui's not unkind, she’s just oblivious to everyone else’s needs. She doesn’t really see the chaos she causes for everyone else," said Goose. "She just sees her own problems. It does get more tense between Jen and Jacqui, these two women fighting over Chris and it does get quite heated. "What’s great about Jen is that she isn’t afraid to say what she thinks and I don’t think Jacqui has ever experienced that before. She’s not the best parent, she just wants to have fun. She would be exhausting to live with, but she would be quite good fun." Where have you seen her before? Casualty, Waking The Dead, The Coroner Christopher Coghill – Plays Alex Kirby

ITV

Alex Kirby is rugged but still handsome; you wouldn’t be able to spot the extent of his addiction by his appearance. Guilty of stealing and lying to fund his drug habit, Alex has previously been cut off by his family leaving him spending the last decade befriending anyone who would help him get by. His reappearance in Morecambe may not be entirely grief driven, and the relationship with his sister Beth not all that it seems. Where have you seen him before? Shameless, Hotel Babylon, EastEnders Craig Gazey – Play Ozzie Peel

ITV

Where have you seen him before? Playing Graeme Proctor in Coronation Street

Watch The Bay on Wednesday, 8 March at 9pm on ITV and ITX. Catch up on The Bay series 1-3 on ITVX.