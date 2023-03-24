Richard Armitage returns to Netflix this Spring in the new steamy thriller adaptation Obsession. Armitage fans will be excited to know that he’s also got another Harlan Coben project in the pipeline, starring alongside Michelle Keegan in thriller Fool Me Once. In anticipation of his return to screens, we’ve ranked Richard Armitage’s greatest ever TV and movie performances over the last two decades…

The 9 best Richard Armitage TV shows and films ranked

9. Harry Kennedy in Vicar of Dibley (2006)

Richard Armitage flexed his comedic bones, playing the ‘Handsome Stranger’ and love interest for Dawn French’s vicar Geraldine.

Armitage is at his dashing best as Geraldine falls head over heels for his charm, hair and that smile. He somehow manages to keep a straight-face as the usual chaos and antics of Dibley happen around him. Watch The Vicar of Dibley on Gold with NOW, ITVX or BritBox. 8. Trevor Belmont in Castlevania (2017-21)

Netflix

“Trevor is just fun to voice. He is rude and impatient, a bit lazy. A bit drunk. Hard bitten and when necessary, a total kick ass.” Richard Armitage ventured into the world of animation, lending his voice to Trevor Belmont in Netflix’s take on the hit Japanese video game series. The show ran for four seasons and earned critical acclaim for its cutting edge animation and voice work. Watch Castlevania season 1-4 on Netflix. 7. Stay Close (2021)

Netflix

The latest Harlan Coben adaptation starred Armitage, Cush Jumbo and James Nesbitt and was the usual Coben mix of dark mystery and surprising twists. Armitage plays Ray Levine, a paparazzo with a drink problem, who finds himself entangled in a missing persons case after one of his photographs becomes a key clue in the case. Watch Stay Close on Netflix. 6. Chris Ryan’s Strike Back (2010)

Sky

Richard Armitage starred in the first season of this action-adventure series, based on the novels of former SAS soldier Chris Ryan. Armitage plays John Porter, who is ‘reactivated’ in the force to tackle a group of terrorists who previously cost him his job. Armitage is joined in season 1 by Andrew Lincoln and Orla Brady. Strike Back season 1-8 are available now on Sky Max with NOW. 5. Spooks (2002-2011)

The hit BBC spy drama ran for 10 seasons and a spin-off movie, thrilling viewers with its twists, turns and shocks as it followed the staff of MI5 as they attempted to keep the nation safe. Richard Armitage joined the show in 2008 in season 7, playing Lucas North an agent who had been held in Russian prison for eight years and who is released as part of a spy exchange. Watch Spooks season 1-10 on iPlayer and ITVX. 4. Francis Dolarhyde in Hannibal (2013)

NBCUniversal Media

Bryan Fuller’s underrated dark horror series told the twisted story of Dr Lecter (Mad Mikkelsen) and Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), inspired by the Thomas Harris novels. Richard Armitage joined the show for its excellent third and final season, playing Dolarhyde, an emotionally and physically disfigured character, nicknamed The Tooth Fairy. Watch on Prime Video with a Studio Canal Presents subscription. 3. The Stranger

The Stranger - adapted from the 2015 Harlan Coben book of the same name - centres on Adam Price (Richard Armitage), an ordinary man whose life changes when ‘The Stranger’ tells him a devastating secret about his wife. Co-starring Jennifer Saunders, Hannah John-Kamen and Siobhan Finneran, The Stranger is a compelling, surprising and addictive thriller. Watch The Stranger now on Netflix. 2. Thorin Oakenshield in The Hobbit trilogy (2012-2014)

Richard Armitage joined Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen and Benedict Cumberbatch in Peter Jackson’s epic Tolkien trilogy, playing dwarf leader Thorin Oakenshield. Thorin is a strong and fearless fighter, who is determined to reclaim his homeland and destroy the dragon beast Smaug. Watch The Hobbit trilogy now on Prime Video. 1. John Thornton in North & South (2004)

BBC

It was the role that introduced Richard Armitage to the nation in a breakout performance as John Thornton. The period adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s 1855 novel only got a small launch from the BBC and didn’t initially cause a stir with critics, but viewers flocked to the series and Armitage’s performance and his tender romance with Daniela Denby-Ashe’s Margaret Hale. Armitage picked up the Best Actor and Favourite Moment at the 2004 end of year awards from BBC viewers. North & South is available to buy on Prime Video.