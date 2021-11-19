Our House is a four-part drama starring Martin Compston, above, and Tuppence Middleton, and based on the novel by the same name written by Louise Candlish. The novel became a Sunday Times bestseller and won the Book of the Year – Crime and Thriller category at the British Book Awards in 2019, and its TV adaptation will be aired over four nights from Monday 7 March at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub. Our House has been adapted by screenwriter Simon Ashdown (Funland, Kitchen), and is directed by Sheree Folkson, who has worked on hits including American Horror Story and Bridgerton. The show’s executive producer Belinda Campbell said: “I’m so excited by the incredible cast that we have brought together for Our House. Simon’s scripts are a thrilling rendering of Louise Candlish’s un-put-downable novel, and in the wonderful Sheree Folkson, we have a director who will bring them to life with the deft skill she has brought to her other shows.” Watch the trailer

What’s the plot?

When Fiona Lawson, played by Tuppence Middleton, arrives home, the last thing she’s expecting to see is another family moving into her house. Obviously, she thinks it’s just one big mistake. After all, her house has never been up for sale. So why is the furniture nowhere to be seen? And why can’t she get hold of her estranged husband, Bram, played by Martin Compston? When the penny drops that her husband has disappeared and left her to pick up the pieces, Fi realises the secrets and lies have only just begun.

Our House shines a light on the couple’s time together, their separation, Fi’s new relationship with the enigmatic Toby and Bram’s new life with Wendy, unravelling unexpected secrets and shocking surprises along the way.

Compston said: “The scripts are genuinely thrilling, packed with twists and turns that kept me guessing until the end.”

Who’s in the cast? Fi Lawson is played by Tuppence Middleton, best known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Shadowplay, and War and Peace. Her estranged husband is played by Martin Compston, who stole the show in Line of Duty as well as appearing in The Nest, Vigil, and In Plain Sight. Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) is Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle. Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel, The Last Weekend) plays Fi’s new partner, Toby, while Buket Komur (Honour) plays Bram’s mysterious and alluring partner, Wendy. Dinita Gohil (Greed, Clink) plays new homeowner Lucy while Harriet Webb (I May Destroy You) and Bronagh Waugh (Hollyoaks, Unforgotten) play Fiona's friends Kirsty and Alison.

