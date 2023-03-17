From the Regency raunch of Bridgerton to the steamy soapiness of Sex/Life, Netflix knows how to add a bit of spice to a binge-watch. Heating up 2023, Obsession is the next erotic thriller coming to Netflix, which looks certain to get the nation a little hot under the collar. Based on Josephine Hart’s novel Damage, the series will star Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy in a thrilling tale of forbidden desire. Here is everything you need to know about Obsession… What is the Obsession release date?

Obsession is coming to Netflix in 2023. The series will have four episodes.

Who is in the Obsession cast?

BBC Charlie Murphy in Happy Valley

Richard Armitage, who previously starred in Netflix series The Stranger, and Happy Valley star Charlie Murphy, lead the cast as William and Anna. Armitage is also currently working on another Netflix Harlan Coben drama, Fool Me Once, with Michelle Keegan. They’ll be joined by Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, Gangs of London actress Pippa Bennett-Warner and Ms Marvel’s Rish Shah. The series is written by Benji Walters (Noughts and Crosses) and Morgan Lloyd-Malcolm.

Charlie Murphy – Plays Anna

Richard Armitage – Plays William

Indira Varma – Plays Ingrid

Rish Shah – Plays Jay

Pippa Bennett-Warner – Plays Peggy

Celine Arden – Plays Mimi

Obsession tells the story of the enigmatic Anna Barton (Charlie Murphy) and an illicit love affair she embarks on with he fiancé’s father William (Richard Armitage). William becomes obsessed with their forbidden relationship, but keeping their relationship secret is a thrilling and dangerous game. Netflix describes the series as “thrilling and seductive” and a story of “forbidden desire”. Talking to Hello about the series, Richard Armitage said: "It's based on a brilliant book about a man who falls in love with his son's fiancée and they get into a very complicated relationship. “I play the father, Rish Shah plays the son and Charlie Murphy plays the fiancée and Indira Varma plays my wife. It's a really brilliant cast, so I can't wait for that to air.” What is Obsession based on?

Obsession is based on Josephine Hart’s popular novel Damage about a British politician, who causes his own downfall with an inappropriate relationship. It was previously turned into a film by Louis Malle in 1992. The movie starred Jeremy Irons, Juliette Binoche, Miranda Richardson and Rupert Graves. Richardson was nominated for an Oscar and won a BAFTA for her role as the aggrieved wife in the film. Watch Obsession later this year on Netflix.