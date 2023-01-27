Lockwood and Co is Netflix’s new addictive British drama series about a gang of teenage ghost-hunters.

Filled with spooks, thrills and secrets, the eight-episode series is based on the hit books of Jonathan Stroud and is written and directed by Joe Cornish (Attack The Block).

BT TV caught up with the show’s three lead actors and Cornish, who play Lucy, Lockwood and George, a teenage trio who run their own ghost-hunting agency in version of London flooded with paranormal spirits.

Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati talked to us about when they all met for the first time and the use of humour in the show.