When it comes to House Targaryen, family relationships are always a bit messy. The dynasty at the centre of HBO drama House of the Dragon is filled with multiple marriages, recurring names and, erm, incest - which can make it tricky to keep up with who is related to who. One minute someone is your auntie, the next she’s your step-mum. That’s how things roll in Westeros. To help you guide you through the knotty Targaryen family tree, keep reading for our step-by-step walkthrough the different generations in House of the Dragon. First Generation King Jaehaerys I (Played by Michael Carter)

House of the Dragon kicked off with a prelude about ‘The Old King’, King Jaehaerys I, who enjoyed the most peaceful reign in Targaryen history. When he approached his death, he had no heir apparent, so the Great Council voted and the decision came down to Jaehaerys' grandchildren Rhaenys and Viserys. Despite Rhaenys having a stronger claim – her father was Jaehaerys’ oldest son Aemon – she was overlooked because she was a woman. Hence her nickname, The Queen Who Never Was. Grandchildren: King Viserys I Rhaenys, The Queen Who Never Was Second Generation King Viserys I (Played by Paddy Considine)

The first king we spend time with in House of the Dragon, King Viserys rules at the height of Targaryen power with dragons thriving in the realm. He marries Aemma Arryn (his cousin) and they have one daughter, Rhaenyra. Viserys and Aemma continue trying for a boy who can become his heir, but Aemma dies during childbirth and their son and heir dies within 24 hours of being born. After Aemma’s death, Viserys marries Alicent Hightower – the daughter of Hand of the King, Otto Hightower. Alicent is also the best friend of his daughter Rhaenyra. Viserys and Alicent have three children, Aegon II, Helaena and Aemond. Despite now having a male heir, Viserys sticks by his decisions to declare Rhaenyra as his successor. Whether everyone in the realm agrees with his decisions is another matter… Sibing: Prince Daemon Cousin: Rhaenys, The Queen Who Never Was Marriages: Aemma Arryn Alicent Hightower Children: Rhaenyra (With Aemm) Aegon II (With Alicent) Helaena (With Alicent) Aemond (With Alicent)

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Played by Eve Best)

Known as The Queen Who Never Was because she was overlooked for succession to the Iron Throne when King Viserys I was given the crown. She married the Sea Snake Corlys Velaryon when she was young and had two children, Laena and Laenor, who would unite the Velaryon and Targaryen families again through marriage to Daemon and Rhaenyra. Marriage: Corlys Velaryon Children: Laena Velaryon Laenor Velaryon Cousin: King Viserys I

Prince Daemon (Played by Matt Smith)

The younger brother of King Viserys and a presumed and possible heir to the king at the start of House of the Dragon. More arrogant and erratic than his older brother, Daemon is looked over by Viserys, who names his daughter Rhaenyra his heir instead. Daemon has an unhappy first marriage to Rhea Royce of the Vale. Rhea dies falling off her horce, and it is implied Daemon was responsible for her death. After having a request to marry Rhaenyra (his niece) denied by Viserys, Daemon has a second marriage to Laena Velaryon – the daughter of Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. Daemon and Laena have two daughters, Baela and Rhaena – but Laena dies during childbirth along with their third child. After Laena’s funeral, Daemon marries for a third to time to his niece Rhaenyra. Rhaenyra requests the marriage to shore up her claim to the throne as fears grow Alicent Hightower and her sons will dispute her authority. Sibling: King Viserys I Marriages: Rhea Royce Laena Velaryon Rhaenyra Targaryen Children: Baela (With Laena) Rhaena (With Laena)

Third Generation

Princess Rhaenyra (Played by Milly Alcock & Emma D'Arcy)

The first and only child of King Viserys and Aemma, Rhaenyra is named heir to the Iron Throne by her father. Viserys sticks by the succession plans with Rhaenyra, even after he has two sons from his second marriage to Alicent Hightower. Rhaenyra’s first marriage is to Laenor Velaryon, the eldest son of Rhaenys and Corlys Velaryon. On paper the couple have three sons, Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey. However, everyone in the kingdom appears to be well aware that the boys’ real father is Harwin Strong. The constant rumours about the boys’ parentage forces Rhaenyra and Laenor to take drastic action and with the help of Prince Daemon, fake Laenor’s death. Laenor is able to start a new life on the other side of the Narrow Sea and Rhaenyra is free to marry for the second time to Prince Daemon. Siblings: Half-brothers: Aegon II Aemond Half-sister: Heleana Marriages: Laenor Velaryon Daemon Targaryen Children: Jacaerys Lucerys Joffrey

Prince Aegon (Played by Ty Tennant/Tom Glynn-Carney)

Named after the legendary King Aegon, the prince is the first-born son of Viserys and his second wife Alicent Hightower. Alicent and her father Otto, believe that Aegon should be named heir to the Iron Throne and replace Princess Rhaenyra in the succession plans. Parents: King Viserys and Alicent Hightower Siblings: Heleana Aemond

Princess Helaena Targaryen (Played by Evie Allen and Phia Saban)

The middle-child of Viserys and Alicent, Helaena has been introduced as a curious character in season 1 of House of the Dragon. She’s been fascinated by small creatures and making prophetic remarks, but has largely remained on the sidelines. Parents: King Viserys Alicent Hightower Siblings: Aegon Aemond

Prince Aemond (Played by Leo Ashton and Ewan Mitchell)

The third child of Viserys and Alicent, Aemond establishes himself as the bravest and most hungry for power when he claims the dragon Vhagar at Laena Velaryon’s funeral. Aemond and Aegon are very different personalities and don’t appear to share similar ambitions during their early years. Parents: King Viserys and Alicent Hightower Siblings: Heleana Aegon

Baela Targaryen and Rhaena Targaryen (Played by Shani Smethurst/Bethany Antonia and Eva Ossei-Gerning/Phoebe Campbell)

The eldest of Prince Daemon and Laena Velaryon’s twin daughters. After the devastaing loss of their mother in childbirth, Baela and Rhaena are brought closer into the Targaryen family with the marriage of Daemon and Rhaenyra. Parents: Prince Daemon Laena Velaryon Stepmother: Princess Rhaenyra (after she marries Prince Daemon)

Fourth Generation

Jacaerys Velaryon and Lucerys Velaryon (Played by Leo Hart/Harry Collett and Harvey Sadler/Elliot Grihault)

The first and second born of Rhaenrya and Laenor Velaryon, who are officially in line to take the Iron Throne after Rhaenyra. Although Laenor is technically named as their father, Commander of the City Watch Ser Harwin Strong is presumed to be their real dad and helped raise and train the young princes. Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen Laenor Velaryon (Ser Harwin Strong presumed to be their real father) Stepfather: Prince Daemon (after his wedding to Rhaenyra) Siblings: Joffrey

Joffrey Velaryon The third and youngest son of Rhaenyra and Laenor/Harwin. He is born shortly before Harwin is sent away to Harrenhal and dies in a fire, so doesn’t spend much time with his true father. Joffrey is named after Laenor’s secret lover the Prince of Kisses, Joffrey Lonmouth. Joffrey Lonmouth was murdered by Ser Criston Cole at the wedding of Rhaenyra and Laenor. Parents: Rhaenyra Targaryen Laenor Velaryon (Ser Harwin Strong presumed to be their real father) Stepfather: Prince Daemon (after his wedding to Rhaenyra) Siblings: Jacaerys Lucerys

