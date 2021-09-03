Tense family thriller Hollington Drive is one of the highlights in ITV’s autumn schedule which is jam-packed with must-see drama. With a cast featuring Anna Maxwell Martin, this stylish-looking series has all the hallmarks of a show that will get the nation talking. Find out more about the storyline, cast, and when to look out for it with our guide to Hollington Drive. What is Hollington Drive about?

ITV

Sisters Theresa and Helen appear to have the perfect family set up - they’re close friends, their partners get on, and their children love to play together. The series opens with Theresa and her partner Fraser playing host to Helen and her partner David at a barbecue at their smart family home. Theresa’s 10-year-old son Ben wants to make the most of the warm summer evening by going to the local play park with his cousin Eva, but it kicks off some tension between the adults as Theresa has a feeling of foreboding about it while Fraser is happy for them to go. But Theresa’s fears seem to be justified when the children don’t come home on time and the parents go in search of them - although they’re luckily found in the park, they are at the edge of some woodland and look to be arguing. Things take a more sinister turn later in the evening when distraught neighbour Jean arrives on their doorstep looking for her 10-year-old son Alex, who has gone missing, and Theresa begins to feel that her earlier sense of doom was accurate.

ITV

In a Q&A session with press, Anna Maxwell Martin – who stars as Theresa - laughed: “She’s not the life and soul of the party, Theresa”. She explained: “There’s some stuff going on for her and that was exposed by the pressure of what’s happening in this road - and also by this brilliantly written, horrible, co-dependent relationship she has with her sister which really defines her and therefore defines all her relationships. I found that really interesting in the writing.” She added that the series is far from the usual missing-child thriller that have become popular in recent years. “It’s much more nuanced… it’s really exciting to be part of a project like that, not just sort of from a cookie-cutter ‘Oh God another child goes missing’ drama which this not. This is about people and relationships and oddness.”

Who's in the Hollington Drive cast? Leading the cast is Anna Maxwell Martin as Theresa, best known for her roles in Motherland, Line of Duty and The Bletchley Circle. Her older headteacher sister Helen is played by Rachael Stirling (Wild Bill) and Fraser is played by Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice), while David is played by Peter McDonald (Dublin Murders). The children are Ben played by Fraser Holmes, and Eva played by Amelie Bea Smith (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Peppa Pig). Jodie McNee (Little Boy Blue) plays Jean, the mother of the missing child. Theresa – Played by Anna Maxwell Martin

ITV

Helen – Played by Rachael Stirling

ITV

Where have you seen her before? Wild Bill, Tipping The Velvet, The Bletchley Circle

Fraser – Played by Rhashan Stone

ITV

Where have you seen him before? Finding Alice, Keeping Faith, Carters Get Rich

David – Played by Peter McDonald

ITV

Where have you seen him before? Dublin Murders, Thirteen, The Dig

Ben – Played by Fraser Holmes

ITV

Where have you seen him before? This is Fraser’s first major TV role.

Eva – Played by Amelie Bea Smith

ITV

Where have you seen her before? The Haunting of Bly Manor, EastEnders. She’s also the most recent voice of Peppa Pig.

Jean – Played by Jodie McNee

ITV

Where have you seen her before? Little Boy Blue, Britannia, Judy

DS Parks – Played by Jim Howick

ITV

Where have you seen him before? Sex Education, Ghosts, Horrible Histories

Gareth – Played by Jonas Armstrong

ITV

Where have you seen him before? The Drowning, The Bay, Robin Hood

Is there a trailer? Yes - watch the full trailer below: