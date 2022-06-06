It's the moment that Fear the Walking Dead fans have been hoping for ever since she departed in a blaze of glory in 2018: Kim Dickens is back on the AMC show and Madison Clark is alive. Her comeback episode, the season 7 finale 'Gone', premieres in the UK on AMC - exclusive to BT TV - on 6 June at 9pm. Ahead of her shock return, we caught up with Dickens for an exclusive chat about her comeback and her hopes for the highly anticipated Fear the Walking Dead Season 8.

1. It's four years since Madison was in Fear the Walking Dead. Did you always think you would be back one day?

Because of the way Madison's story ended, I knew that it was left open, but I didn’t think it was any promise of her return. I thought it was more of a storytelling tool to tease and keep open the idea of that character or keep her presence alive. And keep her presence informing Alicia, for one, and other characters. So I never thought I would. I was pretty transparent when Madison was killed off, or as it turned out, departed the show. I thought there was more to tell from her story. I had to lick my wounds for a while. It was a big heartbreak. It's a big family to leave. 2. The fans never gave up hope that Madison would be back. Did you follow all the rumours about the character?

I did notice the fans' passion through the years. It really moved me. It made me glad to see that and I think the fans get some credit for her return. I know [the showrunners] Ian, Andrew and Scott found the right story and time, but I think the fans never letting go was definitely a spark for them. That’s my guess anyway. I always knew when it was a mid-season finale. My mother would always call and say, ‘So and so came into the store and said you’re coming back on the show’. I would then say, ‘No, no, I’m not’. Any sort of teaser on the show and the fans would start reading into it that it was Madison. 3. In the episode before your return we saw the exit of Alycia Debnam-Carey. Did you always know there would be no emotional reunion for Madison and her daughter?

I didn’t know for a fact. A lot of us are close friends and I knew a certain amount… The stories in this universe really travel and characters and their presence stay alive in the story and the motivations of other characters.

My hopes are, yes, someday there will be a beautiful reunion between those characters, Madison and her daughter Alicia. But it’s OK, you know. Characters have to come and go. Actors have to come and go as well. They have to do what’s right for them. It’s still fluid and the presence of Alicia will still be there. And I’m the perfect example as the returning Madison that you can never say never. You just don’t know. 4. How excited are you about Madison and Morgan finally meeting? That is something I really look forward to. Lennie and I were really bummed when we didn’t get to work together as he crossed over in season 4. He came and Madison departed and it was a let-down for me and Lennie. I think we saw each other at base camp a couple of times in hair and make-up and then a couple of times at the airport in Texas and we both said how disappointed we were not to get to work together. Those characters coming together, who knows what will happen, who knows where Madison has been, but Lennie James is such an incredible actor, I’m really looking forward to that.

5. Madison always had a dark side and Dave Erickson said the original plan was for her to turn into the series villain. Will she still have that dark edge to her in season 8? We’re going to have to figure out who Madison is now. Four years have passed and she’s traveled a mighty journey from the fire in the stadium. There will be a lot to inform who she is now and there will be a lot to unpack. But she could be anything. She could have forsaken that dark side altogether or she could have embraced it. I did enjoy that about her. Her moral compass was a little wobbly when it came to getting a means to an end. Even before Dave Erickson said that about her, I had always thought that was where she was heading. I always liked that she had all those colours to her. 6. Madison and Strand were a great duo - I loved when they got drunk together back in season 2. Are you hoping for some scenes with Colman Domingo in season 8?

I really love those characters together and I'm really looking forward to Madison and Strand getting drunk together again. No matter how dark things get, I'm sure they’ll find a way to tie one on somehow. Colman is one of my best friends now. We met on the first season of Fear and we've always remained close. All I will say is they had better put us together because there will be some actors furious on set if they don’t get to work together. 7. Finally… if you could bring back any character from the show's past for one more episode - who would it be?

Oh wow. I can't. I love all of them. I love Travis and Nick and Ofelia and Troy… that's such a hard question. If I can only pick one, off the top of my head, I would say Nick. But I love all those characters, I love them all. To see Madison and Travis again would be incredible, but Nick was her boy, you know.