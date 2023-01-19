Coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW in February, 10-part series Django is inspired by the 1960s Sergio Corbucci cult classic Spaghetti Western. From the creative team behind Gomorrah and ZeroZeroZero, Django is bringing a modern slant to the story and uses the Western genre to tackle themes of feminism, family sagas and psychological strands. Directed by Francesca Comencini, Django is set in Texas in the late 1800s, following a jaded cowboy in search of the daughter he thought he'd lost. Here is everything you need to know about Django… What is the Django UK release date?

Stream Django weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from Friday, 17 February. Watch the Django trailer below Who is in the Django cast?

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl, The Mustang, Bullhead, Rust and Bone) – Plays Django

Nicholas Pinnock (For Life, Counterpart, Top Boy) – Plays John Ellis visionary founder of the town of New Babylon

Lisa Vicari, (Luna, Dark) - Olays Django’s daughter Sarah

Noomi Rapace (Prometheus, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, What Happened to Monday?) – Plays John’s powerful and ruthless enemy Elizabeth Thurman

Tom Austen - Plays cowboy Eljiah Turner

Eric Kole How many episodes of Django are there?

The series, which premiered to critical acclaim at the Rome Film Festival in 2022, will have 10 episodes. The 60-minute episodes will be released weekly to watch on Sky Atlantic with NOW.

What is Django based on?

Django is loosely inspired by the cult classic 1966 Italian Spaghetti Western film from director Sergio Corbucci. It has been labelled by critics as the first film in Corbucci’s Mud and Blood trilogy, followed by The Great Silence and The Specialists. The film gained notoriety at its launch for being one of the most violent films ever made at that time. It starred Franco Nero as Django in a story abut a Union soldier-turned-drifter who becomes embroiled in a feud between Confederate Redshirts and Mexican revolutionaries. It spawned one official sequel in 1987 starring Nero, Django Strikes Again. Nero also made a cameo appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 movie Django Unchained, which also paid homage to the original.

What is the Django plot? While searching for his daughter, Django comes upon New Babylon, a town at the bottom of a crater where all outcasts are welcome and where everyone is equal and free. Here, Django discovers that his daughter is alive and set to marry John Ellis, the founder of New Babylon. Sarah – who blames her father for the death of their family, massacred many years earlier while he was at war – wants Django to leave. But he refuses to give up and does everything in his power to get a second chance with her, becoming a valuable ally for Ellis, who must defend the town from Elizabeth Thurman's attacks. Unbeknownst to them, Django, John, and Sarah are linked by a web of secrets and a dark past bound to resurface. How to watch Django in the UK? In the UK, stream Django weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from Friday, 17 February.