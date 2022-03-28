The Rings of Power season 2: Who's joining the Lord of the Rings prequel cast?Mar 28 | 7 min read
61st Street: When does it start? Who is in the cast? How to watch the AMC thriller
Courtney B Vance and Doctor Who star Tosin Cole lead the cast of AMC's new drama about the Chicago justice system, coming soon exclusively to BT TV customers.
61st Street is a propulsive new thriller from AMC which puts the Chicago criminal justice system under the microscope.
Starring Courtney B. Vance (The People v OJ Simpson) and Tosin Cole (Doctor Who), the eight-episode season one is a timely examination of race, policing and the legal system.
The series is created by BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat (Your Honor, Undercover), J. David Shanks (Seven Seconds) and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.
When does 61st Street start?
Watch the premiere of 61st Street on AMC, Tuesday 29 March at 9pm.
BT TV customers can catch up on the BT TV app and BT Player.
What is 61st Street about?
61st Street tells the story of Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising black high school athlete, who finds his dreams of going to college torn apart.
Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as police and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Timely and provocative, 61st Street is set against the systemic abuse happening in some of our country’s most vulnerable communities.
The show’s exec producer Peter Moffat said: “Having spent 10 years at the criminal bar and the last two years researching deep inside the criminal justice system in Chicago, this is a story I've been waiting to write all my professional life.
“61st Street is a thriller - supple plotting and dynamic storytelling are central to everything - but race, politics, history, jurisprudence, and police culture are all fundamental to what this project is about and broaden its scope into what I hope will be a story for our times.
“Working alongside Alana Mayo and Michael B. Jordan makes me happy and humble and I'm very grateful to AMC for their amazing support.”
Who is in the 61st Street cast?
- Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country, The People v OJ Simpson) plays Franklin Roberts
- Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us) plays Martha Roberts
- Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) plays Moses Johnson
- Andrene Ward-Hammond (Your Honor) plays Norma Johnson
- Bentley Green (Snowfall) as Joshua Johnson
- Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill) plays Officer Loga
- Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) plays Lt Tardelli
How to watch 61st Street in the UK
61st Street premieres exclusively on AMC in the UK.
AMC is exclusive to BT TV customers.
Watch AMC on BT TV channel 332/381 HD. Catch up on AMC shows on the BT Player and BT TV app.
AMC is the home of drama series such as Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror and Better Call Saul.
