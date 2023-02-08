Golf is the latest sport to let Netflix peel back the curtain and reveal what its really like at the very top of the professional game with new documentary series Full Swing. From the creators of hit series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and tennis series Break Point, Full Swing had unprecedented access to PGA Tour golf stars during a tumultuous year for the sport. Following some of the biggest names in the game, including Rory McIlroy, the series captures what was really happening behind the scenes last year when the PGA faced down a challenge from new Saudi-backed rival organisation LIV Golf. Here is everything you need to know about Full Swing… What is the Full Swing release date?

Netflix

Watch Full Swing season 1 on Netflix from Wednesday, 15 February. The immersive documentary will follow the PGA Tour in 2022, covering the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. How many episodes of Full Swing are there? There are 8 episodes of Full Swing.

Netflix

Full Swing hopes to show fans for the first time what it really takes to succeed at the highest level in men’s professional golf. The show will capture life on and off the course for the players, shining a light on their rivalries, their personal sacrifices and their families. Which golfers appear in Full Swing?

Netflix

The golfers followed in Full Swing are: Jordan Spieth 29-year-old US golfer ranked No.16 in the world. Won the Masters and US Open in 2015 and added the Open Championship to his accolades in 2017. Justin Thomas American Justin Thomas is the world No.9 and has had a well-known friendly rivalry with Spieth since they first met aged 13. He has won 2 PGA Championships. Collin Morikawa The young American burst onto the PGA Tour with three wins in his first 13 months and a PGA Championship in 2020. Brooks Koepka The 32-year-old world No.66 was one of the most high-profile players to jump from the PGA to LIV Golf in 2022. Scottie Scheffler The 26-year-old World No.2 had an incredible rise to the top, which concluded with a victory in the 2022 Masters, nudging out Rory McIlroy to claim the gold. Ian Poulter The 47-year-old Englishman is well-recognised thanks to his outlandish fashion choices on the golf course. Poulter has never won a major and jumped ship to join LIV Golf in 2022. Rory McIlroy

Netflix

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman and current World No.1 is the most recognisable star in Full Swing. Aside from Tiger Woods, McIlroy is one of the most influential stars in the sport and has been outspoken in his criticism of new PGA rival LIV Golf. Dustin Johnson The American was the World No.1 for 64 weeks in 2017 and 2018 and most recently won the Masters in 2021. Sport runs in his family, because his wife Paulina is the daughter of ice hockey icon Wayne Gretzky. Tony Finau Finau was the first player of Tongan or American Samoan heritage to play the PGA Tour. Another golf style icon, Finau sports fresh kit from Nike every time he hits the course. Matt Fitzpatrick The young Englishman is the world No.10 and has the US Amateur, British Masters and US Open titles in his trophy cabinet. Sahith Theegala Full Swing will follow Sahith’s impressive rookier year, which saw him earn over $3 million and move out of his parents' home. Joel Dahmen The 35-year-old American is currently ranked number 89 in the world and is one of the most popular players on the circuit. He’s overcome personal adversity with a testicular cancer diagnosis aged only 23. Mito Pereira The Chilean world No.44 got his spot on the PGA Tour after three wins in the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-21. Cameron Young The 2022 Rookie of the Year is still looking for his first PGA win, but already has five runner-up spots to his name, including The Open Championship. Full Swing trailer - First look

Sports documentaries coming to Netflix in 2023 Already in 2023, tennis documentary Break Point has taken us behind the scenes with some of the world’s elite tennis stars as they tour the world playing Grand Slam, ATP and WTA tournaments, battling heartbreak, injuries and a gruelling schedule in the quest for greatness. Coming after Full Swing in February is Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 – the smash hit series returns to revire the 2022 World Championship season and offers yet more incredible access to the world’s best drivers. Further upcoming sports docs in 2023 include Heart of Invictus, an inspiring new series following a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe - all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to the Invictus Games. Netflix is also releasing a Tour de France docuseries, charting the ups and downs of eight professional cycling teams as their riders endure the gruelling three-week tour, as well as a series about the life and career of former England football captain David Beckham. Fulwell 73, the creators of The Class of 92 and Bros: After the Screaming Stops, are releasing a documentary about the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With behind-the-scenes access to all 32 teams that took part, the series will be the definitive account of the memorable tournament. And finally, filming now and coming to Netflix in 2024 is another series from the makers of Drive to Survive, focusing on Rugby Union's Six Nations Championship and all the pressure and intensity involved in the prestigious annual tournament. Watch Full Swing season 1 on Netflix from Wednesday, 15 February.