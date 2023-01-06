Netflix has finally confirmed the news millions of fans have been waiting for – Wednesday is coming back for season 2. Jenna Ortega will be back in black for another season of mysteries, thrills and deadpan humour as the iconic Addams family character. The show’s creators confirmed that Wednesday would be returning in an interview with Tudum. "It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two," said the writers. "We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first." It’s time to break out the Wednesday dance to celebrate the news.

What is the Wednesday season 2 release date? Calm down guys, season 2 has only just been confirmed and filming hasn’t even started on the next adventure for Wednesday and the Nevermore gang. We expect the series will arrive in early 2024 – fingers crossed. If you’re looking for something similar to watch, Netflix has another spooky teen drama coming in January which might fill a Wednesday-shaped hole in your life. It’s called Lockwood and Co and here’s everything you need to know about the series. Wednesday's record breaking season 1

Netflix

Netflix may have been coy on the confirmation of Wednesday season 2, but they haven’t been shy of sharing the record-breaking stats for season 1. The show got 1.2 billion hours of views in the first 28 days and more than 182 million households have seen the series since its debut. It ranks alongside Squid Game and Stranger Things as Netflix’s most popular TV series yet. Not only has the series been binged around the world, it’s also become a social media phenomenon – with 22 billion views for the #WednesdayAddams on TikTok. And the show has also picked up a number album on iTunes for the Wednesday soundtrack and tracks such as Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps and Bloody Mary by Lady GaGa have spiked on Spotify. And as for that famous dance scene from Jenna Ortega – over 80 million fans have watched the cast reaction video on YouTube.

Wednesday season 2 cast

Jenna Ortega and Victor Dorobant’s Thing will definitely be back for season 2 and we can expect to see more of love interest Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes) when the show returns. Hunter Doohan’s Tyler exited season 1 *no spoilers here* in ‘dramatic’ fashion, but the door was left open for a potential to return. Hopefully we’ll also get to see more of Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), Gomez Addams(Luis Guzman), Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta Jones) and the unforgettable Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). Watch Wednesday season 1 now on Netflix. What's new on Netflix this month The best Netflix films coming in 2023