The Addams Family have been refreshed for 2022 with a new cast and a new story as Wednesday Addams becomes the star of the show.

Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, who becomes the centre of a supernatural mystery at Nevermore Academy. Following on from the success of other Netflix teen drama hits such as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Wednesday brings a youthful refresh to Charles Addams popular characters. The series focuses on Wednesday’s journey into adulthood, and Jenna Ortega’s title character is the twisted and dark heroine of the show. Ahead of the season 1 release on Netflix on Wednesday 23 November, here’s a quick guide to the cast and characters in the series… Secrets from the Set of Wednesday with Jenna Ortega Wednesday cast - full list

The Addams Family Jenna Ortega – Plays Wednesday Addams

Curious, fiercely intelligent and allergic to colour, teenager Wednesday is an aspiring novelist with a wickedly cynical worldview. Determined to carve an independent path away from her parents, Wednesday relishes taking on authority and declaring injustice when she sees it. Cross her and she will seek retribution. As a new student at Nevermore, she’ll have to navigate new friendships, master her emerging psychic abilities, and thwart a monstrous killing spree that’s terrorizing the local town. Jenna Ortega found fame as a Disney child star in Stuck in the Middle and Elena of Avalor. More recently she starred in Netflix thriller You, family comedy Yes Day, teen drama The Fallout and the latest Scream movie. Catherine Zeta-Jones – Plays Morticia Addams

Netflix

The iconic Addams Family matriarch cares deeply for her brilliant daughter, though they’re often at odds. Like Wednesday, Morticia’s own psychic visions began as a teenager, and during her own time at Nevermore, Morticia was Queen of the Dark Prom, Captain of the Fencing Club, President of the Seance Society, and met her husband Gomez Addams. But Wednesday doesn’t want to be anything like her mother, and unearths a long-buried secret at Nevermore that her parents have been hiding. Catherine Zeta-Jones found fame on British TV in the 90s in The Darling Buds of May, before going on Hollywood and landing starring roles in The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment. More recently she starred in TV series Feud: Bette and Joan, and Prodigal Son. Luis Guzmán – Plays Gomez Addams

Netflix

Passionate and devoted to his family, Gomez is eager for his daughter to fall in love with Nevermore Academy, just as he and his wife Morticia did as teenagers. But he’s hiding a dark secret from their time at the school, and wants to protect his family from the truth. The Pureto Rican actor has appeared in hit films and TV shows for 40 years including HBO’s Oz, Narcos, Boogie Nights, Traffic and Punch-Drunk Love. Isaac Ordonez – Plays Pugsley Addams

Wednesday’s younger brother. Tormented at school, Wednesday often acts as his protector. He has a big heart and morbid curiosity. He idolizes his big sister. Newcomer Isaac’s previous screen role was in Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time. Victor Borobantu - Plays Thing

A beloved and trusted member of the Addams clan, Gomez sends Thing to spy on Wednesday when she first arrives at Nevermore. It doesn’t take long for Wednesday to discover Thing and force him to become her right hand… well, hand. Thing often accompanies Wednesday on her many adventures, and is her closest confidant. Fred Armisen – Plays Uncle Fester

The Big Mouth and Portlandia star takes on the iconic role of Uncle Fester, shaving his head to play the eccentric character. Talking to Vanity Fair about his version of Fester, Armisen said: “He’s weird. The character in general is just so unexpected. It’s not just one thing. He’s a mix of being a weirdo, and he also seems happy. He’s a happy monster. There’s nothing grumpy about him.”

Other Wednesday cast members

Gwendoline Christie – Plays Larissa Weems

Netflix

Principal of Nevermore Academy. Charismatic and warm on the outside, Principal Weems has a spine of steel, and her willfulness rivals Wednesday’s. Larissa was once a student at the school and her roommate was none other than Wednesday’s mother, Morticia. Morticia always outshone Larissa and their relationship remains tense. Principal Weems is determined to keep Wednesday in check, and the two butt heads from day one. Gwendoline Christie is best known for starring as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones and earlier this year starred in Netflix’s The Sandman. Hunter Doohan is Tyler Galpin

Netflix

A teenage resident of Jericho who works at the Weathervane Cafe. Though his father is Jericho’s sheriff and distrusts Nevermore students, Tyler has a different set of values and becomes Wednesday’s friend and ally. As Tyler and Wednesday spend more time together, a surprising spark forms between them. You may have previously seen Hunter Doohan in Truth be Told on Apple TV or HBO’s Your Honor. Jamie McShane – Plays Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Netflix

Born and raised in Jericho, Sheriff Galpin is also Tyler’s father. Galpin has always had issues with Nevermore and has a particular axe to grind with Gomez Addams. It doesn’t take long for Wednesday to cross his path as she always seems to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The sheriff and Wednesday quickly develop a hate/hate relationship. You may have previously seen Jamie McShane in Sons of Anarchy, Bloodline or earlier this year in Netflix hit series The Lincoln Lawyer. Percy Hynes is Xavier Thorpe

Netflix

Xavier is a gifted artist who has the supernatural ability to bring his drawings to life. He is one of the richest students at Nevermore and his father is the famous psychic, Victor Thorpe. Xavier was in a romantic relationship with Nevermore queen bee Bianca Barclay, but they recently broke up. Xavier and Wednesday briefly met as children, and their paths continue to cross in unexpected ways at Nevermore. Percy Hynes previously starred in Pretty Hard Cases and The Gifted. Emma Myers – Plays Enid Sinclair

Netflix

Enid is ridiculously bubbly, optimistic, color-obsessed werewolf whose pack hails from San Francisco. She is Wednesday’s roommate at Nevermore. Though they’re polar opposites, the two girls form an unlikely friendship. Enid is a late bloomer, and hasn’t been able to fully “wolf out” yet. Emma Myers TV credits include Girl in the Basement and Christmas Romance Al Dente. Joy Sunday – Plays Bianca Barclay

Netflix

Bianca is the most popular girl at Nevermore and the resident queen bee. As a siren, she has the ability to compel anyone with her voice. Smart, sharp, and an expert fencer, she and Wednesday become immediate rivals. But there’s more to Bianca than meets the eye Joy Sunday has starred in The Beta Test, Dear White People and Freshman Year. Moosa Mostafa - Plays Eugene

Netflix

Quirky, innocent, and earnest, Eugene is a younger Nevermore student. He has the ability to communicate with bees. He is president of the school’s very unpopular beekeeping club, The Nevermore Hummers. Eugene reminds Wednesday of her younger brother Pugsley, and she feels compelled to protect him. British actor Moosa previously starred in The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks! Riki Lindhome – Plays Dr Valerie Kinibott

Netflix

As Wednesday’s therapist in Jericho, Dr Kinbott is determined to get Wednesday to open up about her emotions - a frustratingly futile task. Riki Linhome has previously starred in series such as Gilmore Girls, The Big Bang Theory, HBO’s Enlightened and Duncanville. Christina Ricci – Plays Miss Marilyn Thornhill