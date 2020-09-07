She received critical acclaim for her role in Fleabag, being named the show’s ‘true hero’ and being responsible for one of the show’s funniest and most-quoted scenes - 'I look like a pencil!' But English actress Sian Clifford, 38, has shown her true acting range in recent years, with roles in Quiz, Vanity Fair and Two Weeks to Live, to name a few. As well as her on-screen roles, the Rada-educated talent has also appeared on stage in the West End. Here, we round up some of Sian Clifford’s top TV shows and film roles below - and where you might recognise her from... Plus, don’t miss the best of what’s coming to NOW this month... Two Weeks to Live - Tina Noakes

Clifford stars alongside Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams in Sky One's new black comedy, Two Weeks to Live. She plays survivalist Tina Noakes, the untamed and unpredictable mother of Williams' character Kim. Tina raised her daughter in almost total isolation from the outside world after her husband was murdered. In an interview ahead of the show, Williams said that Clifford “really took the role of Tina and turned it into something beautiful”.

Two Weeks to Live box set is available to watch on Sky One with NOW Entertainment Membership Quiz - Diana Ingram



In her biggest role since Fleabag, Clifford played the real-life character of Diana Ingram - wife of Major Charles Ingram - in ITV's smash hit mini-series Quiz. The three-part drama followed Charles (Matthew Macfadyen) who was convicted of cheating his way to the £1 million jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and is the most-watched TV drama of 2020 so far. Quiz is available to watch on BritBox. A Serial Killer's Guide to Life - Cynthia

In 2019, Clifford had a small role playing Cynthia in the independent dark comedy film A Serial Killer's Guide to Life - her first and only movie performance to date. The film follows a self-help addict who unwittingly finds herself on a killing spree with her unhinged life coach. A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life is available to watch on Sky Cinema with NOW Cinema Membership. Fleabag - Claire

Clifford's breakout role was that of Claire in Fleabag, which ran from 2016 to 2019 on BBC Three and starred the show's creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the title character. Clifford was nominated for an Emmy award for playing Fleabag's high-powered and perfect older sister, and in 2020 she took home the Bafta award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. Fleabag is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Vanity Fair - Martha Crawley

In 2018, Clifford portrayed Martha Crawley in the ITV period drama Vanity Fair - playing the wife of Mathew Baynton's character, Bute Crawley. The mini series was set during the Napoleonic Wars and starred Olivia Cooke as the scheming Becky Sharp - a woman who is desperate to rise in English society. Vanity Fair is available to watch on BritBox.