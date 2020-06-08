Matthew Macfadyen is a BAFTA-winning English actor who has appeared in films, TV shows and on stage in theatre. The Norfolk-born thespian is also married to fellow English actress Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, The Durrells), and the couple have two children. Macfadyen currently stars as John Stonehouse in the ITV real life drama, and he recently returned to our screens in Succession, which is returning for a fourth season. But you also might recognise him from roles in Quiz, Pride & Prejudice, Ripper Street and more. We round up some of Matthew Macfadyen’s top TV and movie roles below. 1. Succession - Tom Wambsgans

Macfadyen currently stars as Tom Wambsgans in the critically acclaimed HBO drama series, Succession. Wambsgans, the husband of Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy (played by Sarah Snook), is an executive at Waystar Royco - the media conglomerate at the centre of the show. His character is something of a people-pleaser who enjoys being close to the Roy family's power, despite often being dismissed by them. Succession has been praised by critics and received a heap of awards, including the Best Drama Series at the 2020 Golden Globes and Best International Series at the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards. In 2022, Macfadyen won the TV BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. Stream Succession seasons 1-3 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 11 things you didn't know about Succession >

6 months half price on broadband and TV Save up to £386 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

2. Quiz - Major Charles Ingram

Macfadyen played Major Charles Ingram in the ITV drama, Quiz. Ingram was convicted of cheating to win the £1 million jackpot on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Ingram appeared on the quiz show in 2001, and despite giving a patchy performance in the hot seat, his 15-answer streak made him an unlikely millionaire. But his joy was short-lived when a suspicious production team accused him of cheating, and he found himself at the centre of a national scandal. Macfadyen starred alongside Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen in the three-part series, which became one of the biggest TV dramas of 2020. Stream Quiz on BritBox. 3. Ripper Street - Det. Insp. Edmund Reid



Between 2012 and 2016, Matthew Macfadyen starred as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in the period drama series, Ripper Street. DI Reid is the commander of East London's H Division, and is driven by his failure to capture Jack the Ripper and the presumed death of his daughter, Mathilda. His character is a workaholic and works most nights in his Leman Street office. Macfadyen starred alongside Jerome Flynn, Adam Rothenberg and MyAnna Buring in the BAFTA-nominated series. Stream Ripper Street seasons 1-5 on Prime Video. 4. Pride & Prejudice - Mr Darcy

In 2005, Macfadyen played Mr Darcy in the Oscar-nominated film Pride & Prejudice, starring alongside Keira Knightley, who played Elizabeth Bennet. Director Joe Wright specifically cast actors that had rapport both on and off screen, and insisted that Macfadyen and Knightley took part in three weeks of rehearsals. Based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel, the film follows five sisters from an English family of landed gentry as they deal with issues including marriage, morality and misconceptions. Colin Firth famously played the role of Mr Darcy in the six-episode 1995 BBC drama. Stream Pride & Prejudice on Netflix. 5. Criminal Justice - Joe Miller

Macfadyen starred in the second series of British television drama series Criminal Justice on BBC One. Written by Peter Moffat, each five-episode series follows the journey of an individual through the justice system. Macfadyen played Joe Miller, a successful barrister at the height of his profession. He is married to Juliet (Maxine Peake), who is fragile and isolated at home. He won the 2010 BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role. Criminal Justice is not currently available on streaming services. 6. Frost/Nixon - John Birt