Prepare to take a rollercoaster ride back to the 60s in Funny Woman, a new six-part adaptation based on Nick Hornby’s bestselling 2016 novel Funny Girl. Funny Woman is a contemporary take on the story, which stars Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker - a courageous Blackpool beauty queen who takes London by storm. Discover all you need to know about Funny Woman here, including the confirmed release date, cast list, plot and more. What is the Funny Woman release date? Funny Woman is streaming on Sky Max with NOW from Thursday 9 February. It will consist of six episodes.

Who’s in the Funny Woman cast? Gemma Arterton (Quantum of Solace, Tess of the D'Urbervilles) - plays Barbara Parker

Rupert Everett (My Best Friend's Wedding, My Policeman) - plays theatrical agent, Brian Debehnam

David Threlfall (Shameless, Hot Fuzz) - plays George Parker

Tom Bateman (Behind Her Eyes, Beecham House) - plays Clive

Clare-Hope Ashitey (Riviera, Top Boy) - plays Diane

Arsher Ali (Line of Duty, The Fear Index) - plays Dennis

Alexa Davies (White House Farm, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!) - plays Marjorie

Emily Bevan (Temple) - plays Edith

Leo Bill (Becoming Elizabeth) - plays Tony

Matthew Beard (Vienna Blood) - plays Bill

Olivia Williams (The Crown) - plays Gloria

Rosie Cavaliero (Code 404) - plays Aunty Marie

Alistair Petrie (Sex Education) - plays Ted Sergeant

Morwenna Banks (Miss You Already) - plays Patsy

What is the Funny Woman plot? It’s 1964 and girls are expected to be flirty, fabulous and fertile - they are not expected to be funny - but Barbara Parker is different. This comic drama follows Barbara (Gemma Arterton), a young woman working in a Blackpool rock factory, who sets off for London without a plan but with a dream. She embarks on a mission to reinvent herself and find her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. However the road to stardom is paved with banana skins and she has many a pratfall before she achieves her goal.

Who created Funny Woman? Nick Hornby and Morwenna Banks adapted Funny Girl - Hornby’s bestselling 2014 novel of the same name - for TV. It’s unrelated to the 1968 musical film Funny Girl, and the iconic Broadway run, famously starring Barbara Streisand. The director of Funny Woman is Oliver Parker (Dad’s Army), who directed Arterton's film debut St. Trinian's. Gemma Arterton said: “Funny Woman is a heart-warming story of an ambitious woman with a dream of making people laugh – it’s going to be something special. “It’s an honour to be working with such an incredible team and be reunited with my first ever director, Oliver Parker.”