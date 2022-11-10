Top 15 British stand-up comedy specials on NetflixDec 6 | 4 min read
Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins returns to Netflix for third season of Emmy-nominated romantic comedy
Following the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, will Emily Cooper’s work and romantic dilemmas continue into Season 3? Discover all we know about the new season here.
Emily Cooper’s Anglo-French love triangle is set to continue into Emily in Paris Season 3, as Netflix’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy returns for a third season.
Lucas Bravo (who plays chef Gabriel) and Lucien Laviscount (British expat Alfie) are both confirmed to be back for the third season, but which of Emily’s love interests will she pursue this time around?
From the release date and cast list to the plot and teaser trailer, here’s all we know about Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix.
When is the Emily in Paris Season 3 release date on Netflix?
All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December.
It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.
Who’s in the Emily in Paris Season 3 cast?
Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone, Tolkien) returns as Emily Cooper
Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!) returns as Sylvie, Emily's boss at Savoir
Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass) returns as Emily’s love interest, chef Gabriel
Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) is back as Mindy, a nanny and Emily's friend in Paris
Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) returns as Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend, Camille
Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra) returns as Emily's co-worker, Julien
Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin) returns as Emily's quirky other co-worker, Luc
William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) returns as Emily's client, Antoine
Lucien Laviscount (Snatch) returns to the cast as Alfie, a British expat who Emily meets in French class
What is the Emily in Paris Season 3 plot?
One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life.
Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - both at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.
Where was Emily in Paris Season 3 filmed?
Filming took place in Paris, France, between June-October 2022.
Who created Emily in Paris?
Emily in Paris is created by showrunner Darren Star (Sex and the City).
Is there an Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer?
Yes! You can watch the Emily in Paris Season 3 full-length trailer at the top of this page.
Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4?
Yes! Netflix confirmed in January 2022 that Emily in Paris will return for Season 4.
Emily in Paris Season 2 was released in December 2021, debuting on the Global Netflix Top 10 and topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6m hours viewed.
Emily in Paris Season 1 also made the Global Top 10, re-emerging on the list across 53 countries.
Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December.
Stream Emily in Paris Seasons 1-2 now.
