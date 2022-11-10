Emily Cooper’s Anglo-French love triangle is set to continue into Emily in Paris Season 3, as Netflix’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy returns for a third season.

Lucas Bravo (who plays chef Gabriel) and Lucien Laviscount (British expat Alfie) are both confirmed to be back for the third season, but which of Emily’s love interests will she pursue this time around?

From the release date and cast list to the plot and teaser trailer, here’s all we know about Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix.

When is the Emily in Paris Season 3 release date on Netflix?

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December.

It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.