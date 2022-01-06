Diane Morgan started her career as a stand-up comedian, but has since found success as a comedic actor, writer and director - with a BAFTA nomination to boot. The 46-year-old British actress - who grew up in Bolton, Lancashire - is best known for roles in expertly-written comedies including Motherland, Mandy and After Life, to name but a few. Here, we take a look at Diane Morgan’s best TV roles - and where you might recognise her (and her iconic accent) from… Plus, don’t miss the best of what’s coming to Netflix this month - and everything you need to know about After Life Series 3. After Life - Kath

Since 2019, Diane Morgan has starred alongside Ricky Gervais in his bittersweet comedy After Life, which has been widely praised for its realistic depiction of grief. Morgan plays Kath, who works in advertising at the Tambury Gazette, where Gervais' character Tony works. We last saw her have an unrequited crush on the newspaper’s editor Matt (Tom Basden) - so we wonder what's in store for her on that front? Watch After Life Series 3 on Netflix from Friday, January 14. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Death to 2021 / Death to 2020 - Gemma Nerrick

In 2020, Morgan played Gemma Nerrick in the British mockumentary Death to 2020, from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. She reprised the role in Death to 2021. These comedic retrospectives mix archival footage and scripted sketches to revisit all the dread and occasional delight that the years had to offer. Watch Death to 2021 and Death to 2020 on Netflix.

Mandy - Mandy Carter

Morgan wrote, directed and starred in the BBC Two comedy short Mandy, about a hapless, jobless heroine whose daft adventures mostly end in disaster. The short premiered in 2019 and returned for a full series in 2020. Mandy season 2 launched on BBC Two in January 2022 to largely positive reviews, with one TV critic calling it “knife-sharp and gleefully silly.” Watch Mandy Seasons 1 and 2 on BBC iPlayer. Motherland - Liz

BBC

One of Morgan’s most famous roles is that of anti-heroine Liz in BBC parenting comedy, Motherland - a mum whose life is totally chaotic and who only gives her kids frozen food, but who all mums secretly wished they were more like. Created by a writing team including Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Holly Walsh (The Other One) in 2016, the series has been described by critics as “borderline revolutionary” and “the funniest show on TV”. Watch Motherland Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix. Charlie Brooker's Weekly Wipe - Philomena Cunk