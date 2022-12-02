Here is everything you need to know about Sky Max's Christmas Carole...

With a cast also including Jo Brand (Getting On), Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) and Mark Benton (Early Doors), this is a classic Christmas tale, but like you’ve never seen it before.

Christmas Carole cast

What is the Christmas Carole plot?

A modern twist on the classic Christmas Carole story, Suranne Jones plays Carole Mackay – an unashamedly outspoken entrepreneur who imports cheap tat that she sells at a huge mark-up.

Despite her huge wealth, success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. The truth is that Carole is a monumentally mean person. And, just like Ebeneezer Scrooge, she doesn’t love Christmas at all.

And on Christmas Eve, Carole reveals to her over-worked PA Bobbie Cratchitt-Singh that she’s selling off the company – possibly costing the jobs of everyone who works at the company.

At home Carole continues to snub her family, as she does every Christmas, but a visit from a Christmas spirit makes this Christmas Eve unlike any she has had before, as she gets visits from three ghosts who attempt to show her the error of her ways.