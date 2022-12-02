From Branson to The Donut King: The best documentaries to watch on NOWDec 2 | 7 min read
Christmas Carole: Everything you need to know about Suranne Jones festive Sky Max comedy
Find out everything you need to know about Suranne Jones’ festive comedy Christmas Carole – coming to Sky Max with NOW.
Stream Christmas Carole on Sky Max with NOW in December
BAFTA-award winner Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Vigil) leads an all-star cast in the joyous new festive comedy Christmas Carole.
A comedic reworking of Charles Dickens yuletide story features Jones playing Carole Mackay – a real life Scrooge.
With a cast also including Jo Brand (Getting On), Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) and Mark Benton (Early Doors), this is a classic Christmas tale, but like you’ve never seen it before.
Here is everything you need to know about Sky Max's Christmas Carole...
What is the Christmas Carole release date?
Watch Christmas Carole on Sky Max with NOW this Christmas.
The release date will be confirmed soon.
Christmas Carole cast
- Suranne Jones – Plays Carole Mackay
- Jonty Stephens – Plays Eric Morecambe
- Ian Ashpitel – Plays Ernie Wise
- Nish Kumar – Plays Ghost of Christmas yet to come
- Jo Brand – Plays Ghost of Christmas present
- Taj Atwal - Plays Bobbie Cratchitt-Singh
- Danny Ashok – Plays Ashok
- Martin Delaney - Plays Barry
- Jamie Kenna - Plays Graham
- Alex Carter – Plays Ade
- Kirsty Averton – Plays Rita
- Neil Ashton – Plays Ralph
- Rosie Cavaliero - Pays Jackie
What is the Christmas Carole plot?
A modern twist on the classic Christmas Carole story, Suranne Jones plays Carole Mackay – an unashamedly outspoken entrepreneur who imports cheap tat that she sells at a huge mark-up.
Despite her huge wealth, success hasn’t made her a better human being. In fact, it’s made her worse. The truth is that Carole is a monumentally mean person. And, just like Ebeneezer Scrooge, she doesn’t love Christmas at all.
And on Christmas Eve, Carole reveals to her over-worked PA Bobbie Cratchitt-Singh that she’s selling off the company – possibly costing the jobs of everyone who works at the company.
At home Carole continues to snub her family, as she does every Christmas, but a visit from a Christmas spirit makes this Christmas Eve unlike any she has had before, as she gets visits from three ghosts who attempt to show her the error of her ways.
Jonty Stephens as Eric Morecambe and Ian Ashpitel as Ernie Wise, are the Ghosts of Christmas past, Jo Brand plays the Ghost of Christmas present, while Nish Kumar is the Ghost of Christmas yet to come.
Christmas Carole trailer
Get a first look at Suranne Jones as 'Christmas' Carole Mackay – a modern day Scrooge.
Watch Christmas Carole on Sky Max with NOW this Christmas
