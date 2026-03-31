GET THE BEST OF LIVE AND ON-DEMAND TV, ALL IN ONE PLACE

Together with EE, BT brings you the very best in sport and entertainment.

Flexible packages. Big names.

Easily swap between packages and enjoy apps like Netflix, NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer, plus free-to-air channels.

Record. Pause. Rewind.

Record up to 600 hours on 4 channels at once. Pause and rewind live TV.

TV and broadband in one package.

Better value. Fewer bills. And award-winning customer service, powered by BT.

Watch Apple TV for 3 months free

Stream hundreds of exclusive Apple Originals, with new releases every week and no ads. £9.99 a month from month 4 unless cancelled.

Already have BT Broadband?

Add TV to your package

Now, Netflix and More

BT has partnered with EE to bring you great entertainment, including Netflix, NOW and BBC iPlayer. Enjoy Sky channels with NOW, or watch sport and documentaries with TNT Sports and Sky Sports on NOW.

Something for Everyone

Kids’ shows, documentaries, gripping dramas, award-winning series and movies, comedies and live sport. We bring it all together. Compare our packages to find your perfect match.

See your deals
The all-singing, all-dancing package
Entertainment

Access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads) along with Netflix Standard with adverts.

For your essential sport channels
Sport

All 4 TNT Sports channels and TNT Sports on HBO Max.

All drama to lifestyle and beyond
Big Entertainment

NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads) and NOW Cinema along with Netflix Standard with adverts.

Everything from Sport Package + Sky Sports and more
Big Sport

All 4 TNT Sports channels and TNT Sports on HBO Max and Sky Sports on NOW.

From thrilling sports to top-tier entertainment
Full Works

Get NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), NOW Cinema, and Sky Sports on NOW with NOW Boost, TNT Sports on HBO Max and more.

Compare our packages

See what’s on offer and pick the right one for you.

EE TV packages
Entertainment Channel Image
Entertainment
Big Entertainment Channel Image
Big Entertainment
Netflix logo
Entertainment and Big Entertainment include Netflix with ads. Full Works offers ad-free Netflix. You can upgrade or add Netflix anytime. If you have an existing Netflix account you can add that too .
Now logo
Sky Atlantic
Sky One
Sky Witness
Sky Crime
Sky Comedy
Sky Cinema logo

Elevate your experience

BT EE together

Flexible packages

Change your line-up

There’s no need to pay for channels you’re not watching. When the football season ends, switch from Big Sport to Big Entertainment, save money, and enjoy the shows everyone’s talking about.

BT EE together

Flexible extras

Everything you need

Enhance your TV package with a range of TV extras, including NOW Cinema,Sky Sports on NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max, Asian Mix, and more.

BT EE together

Your entertainment hub

Disney+ now available on EE TV

Disney+ is the latest app you can enjoy on your EE TV box, joining the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV and more

BT EE together

Unbreakable broadband

Powered by BT broadband

Our TV packages are built on BT Broadband, giving you connectivity you can trust. And with a Wi-Fi-enabled TV box, you can connect straight to your hub, wire-free.

BT EE together

Total control

One remote for everything

No faffing with different kit. Now all your apps are at your fingertips. With all your channels, even Sky channels from NOW, in your TV guide.

BT EE together

Multi-room viewing

Entertainment for everyone

Watch different shows, in a different room, at the very same time with the EE TV Box Edge. Keep the whole house happy for just £10 a month. The TV Box Edge connects to your broadband hub via Wi-Fi so no need for an aerial, simple.

OUR TV STORE

Watch the latest and greatest movies, available to buy or rent.

The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2

Andy Sachs returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor where she finds her formidable former boss Miranda facing threats to her glossy print empire.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and young Grogu embark on a mission to protect the galaxy.

Tuner
Tuner

A gifted young piano tuner's heightened sense of hearing draws the attention of criminals, who see his talents as useful for opening safes as well as for tuning Steinways.

Explore more fantastic entertainment.

Visit the TV Store

TV: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

All the apps

BT has partnered with EE to bring you the best in entertainment, from apps including BBC iPlayer, NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max and Netflix.

A seamless connection

Connect your BT Broadband hub via Wi-Fi, or use the provided 1.5m ethernet cable.

Never miss a moment

Pause and rewind live shows on our most advanced TV Box yet.

Free-to-air channels included

Watch free-to-air channels as well as the content in your package.

Record, pause and rewind

Record up to 600 hours on 4 channels at the same time. Pause and rewind live TV. The content you can record is variable and may change over time.

Enjoy immersive sound

Comes with Dolby Atmos and future-ready 4K HDR. Perfect for TNT Sports Ultimate.

NOW YOU CAN CHOOSE APPLE TV TOO

We've added Apple TV to our line-up, boosting your package even more as one of the many available add-ons.

Apple TV brings you award-winning Apple Original series and films, from hit dramas to star-studded comedies, groundbreaking documentaries to kids’ favourites. There are new premieres added every month.

Frequently asked questions about TV

Important information

Here’s the legal bit

On 31 March each year the monthly price shown for broadband plans will increase by £4 and for TV plans by £2 (if you take Broadband and TV that’s £6 in total). Out of bundle charges will increase by 5%. All prices shown are in contract prices. Please note the cost of other services you take from us may increase or decrease while you are a BT customer. See bt.com/prices-explained for details.

Copyrights:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 © 2026 20th Century Studios
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu © TBC
Tuner © 2025 TUNER FILM US, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED