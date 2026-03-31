GET THE BEST OF LIVE AND ON-DEMAND TV, ALL IN ONE PLACE
Together with EE, BT brings you the very best in sport and entertainment.
Flexible packages. Big names.
Easily swap between packages and enjoy apps like Netflix, NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max and BBC iPlayer, plus free-to-air channels.
Record. Pause. Rewind.
Record up to 600 hours on 4 channels at once. Pause and rewind live TV.
TV and broadband in one package.
Better value. Fewer bills. And award-winning customer service, powered by BT.
Watch Apple TV for 3 months free
Stream hundreds of exclusive Apple Originals, with new releases every week and no ads. £9.99 a month from month 4 unless cancelled.
Now, Netflix and More
BT has partnered with EE to bring you great entertainment, including Netflix, NOW and BBC iPlayer. Enjoy Sky channels with NOW, or watch sport and documentaries with TNT Sports and Sky Sports on NOW.
Something for Everyone
Kids’ shows, documentaries, gripping dramas, award-winning series and movies, comedies and live sport. We bring it all together. Compare our packages to find your perfect match.
Access to NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads) along with Netflix Standard with adverts.
NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads) and NOW Cinema along with Netflix Standard with adverts.
All 4 TNT Sports channels and TNT Sports on HBO Max and Sky Sports on NOW.
Get NOW Entertainment & HBO Max (Basic with Ads), NOW Cinema, and Sky Sports on NOW with NOW Boost, TNT Sports on HBO Max and more.
Compare our packages
See what’s on offer and pick the right one for you.
|Entertainment
|Big Entertainment
Entertainment and Big Entertainment include Netflix with ads. Full Works offers ad-free Netflix. You can upgrade or add Netflix anytime. If you have an existing Netflix account you can add that too .
Elevate your experience
Flexible packagesChange your line-up
There’s no need to pay for channels you’re not watching. When the football season ends, switch from Big Sport to Big Entertainment, save money, and enjoy the shows everyone’s talking about.
Flexible extrasEverything you need
Enhance your TV package with a range of TV extras, including NOW Cinema,Sky Sports on NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max, Asian Mix, and more.
Your entertainment hubDisney+ now available on EE TV
Disney+ is the latest app you can enjoy on your EE TV box, joining the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV and more
Unbreakable broadbandPowered by BT broadband
Our TV packages are built on BT Broadband, giving you connectivity you can trust. And with a Wi-Fi-enabled TV box, you can connect straight to your hub, wire-free.
Total controlOne remote for everything
No faffing with different kit. Now all your apps are at your fingertips. With all your channels, even Sky channels from NOW, in your TV guide.
Multi-room viewingEntertainment for everyone
Watch different shows, in a different room, at the very same time with the EE TV Box Edge. Keep the whole house happy for just £10 a month. The TV Box Edge connects to your broadband hub via Wi-Fi so no need for an aerial, simple.
OUR TV STORE
Watch the latest and greatest movies, available to buy or rent.
Andy Sachs returns to Runway magazine as the new features editor where she finds her formidable former boss Miranda facing threats to her glossy print empire.
The Mandalorian and young Grogu embark on a mission to protect the galaxy.
A gifted young piano tuner's heightened sense of hearing draws the attention of criminals, who see his talents as useful for opening safes as well as for tuning Steinways.
All the apps
BT has partnered with EE to bring you the best in entertainment, from apps including BBC iPlayer, NOW, TNT Sports on HBO Max and Netflix.
A seamless connection
Connect your BT Broadband hub via Wi-Fi, or use the provided 1.5m ethernet cable.
Never miss a moment
Pause and rewind live shows on our most advanced TV Box yet.
Free-to-air channels included
Watch free-to-air channels as well as the content in your package.
Record, pause and rewind
Record up to 600 hours on 4 channels at the same time. Pause and rewind live TV. The content you can record is variable and may change over time.
Enjoy immersive sound
Comes with Dolby Atmos and future-ready 4K HDR. Perfect for TNT Sports Ultimate.
Frequently asked questions about TV
Important information
Here’s the legal bit
On 31 March each year the monthly price shown for broadband plans will increase by £4 and for TV plans by £2 (if you take Broadband and TV that’s £6 in total). Out of bundle charges will increase by 5%. All prices shown are in contract prices. Please note the cost of other services you take from us may increase or decrease while you are a BT customer. See bt.com/prices-explained for details.
On 31 March each year the monthly price shown for broadband plans will increase by £4 and for TV plans by £2 (if you take Broadband and TV that’s £6 in total). Out of bundle charges will increase by 5%. All prices shown are in contract prices. Please note the cost of other services you take from us may increase or decrease while you are a BT customer. See bt.com/prices-explained for details.
Copyrights:
The Devil Wears Prada 2 © 2026 20th Century Studios
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu © TBC
Tuner © 2025 TUNER FILM US, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED