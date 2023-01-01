GET THE BEST OF LIVE AND ON-DEMAND TV, ALL IN ONE PLACE

BT TV

Stream critically acclaimed and award-winning dramas, documentaries and comedies, HBO box sets and Sky Originals from NOW, as well as unmissable content from Netflix and discovery+.

Never miss a moment of sporting action with all 4 TNT Sports channels, including exclusive access to UEFA Champions League in addition to all 11 Sky Sports channels with NOW Sports

Say goodbye to missing out and say hello to an extraordinary, all-inclusive TV experience with BT TV

Our incredible packages combine the best of entertainment, sports, and streaming services to create a truly immersive television experience. 

What you need to know about BT TV

Experience the convenience of the BT TV Box Pro, which connects directly to your broadband hub via wi-fi. Coupled with our superfast broadband, you can now enjoy your favourite content without the need for an aerial. Say goodbye to cable clutter and enjoy seamless access to a world of entertainment.

You’ll get our best-ever TV box

  • Access apps such as BBC iPlayer, NOW, Netflix, and discovery+
  • Connect to your BT broadband hub over wi-fi or use the 1.5m ethernet cable we’ll send out with your box. It’s your call.
  • Pause and rewind live shows on our most advanced personal video recorder yet.
  • Watch over 70 Freeview channels as well as the channels in your package.
  • Record up to 600 hours of TV across up to four channels at the same time.
  • Comes with Dolby Atmos and future-ready 4K HDR (perfect for TNT Sports Ultimate).

Fast, reliable, and secure broadband is included with all of our TV packages.

Experience the best of both worlds with our exceptional TV packages, included with Superfast Fibre BT broadband which boasts the UK's most reliable technology as standard. The BT TV box is also wifi-enabled, so you can connect to your hub wirelessly.

You can change your line-up of channels monthly

Gone are the days of paying for content and channels you’re not watching. Football season over? Swap from Sport to Entertainment, save money, and watch that new show that everyone’s talking about.

Your favourite channels and apps, no aerial needed.

Enjoy your favourite content with internet mode by connecting your BT TV Box Pro to your Broadband hub. Simply plug in, connect, and relish your entertainment. This mode lets you simultaneously record two channels, and most free-to-air channels are accessible.

See the internet mode free-to-air channels here

Multi-room made easy

Watch different shows, in a different room, at the very same time with the BT TV Box Mini. Keep the whole house happy for just £10 a month. The BT TV Box Mini connects to your broadband hub via wi-fi so no need for an aerial, simple.

TV across all of your devices

Whether you want to watch on a smartphone or a big screen, BT TV App lets you fill the house with TV or watch on the move. And there’s no need for extra TV boxes.

Enhance your TV with our add-ons.

Pick and choose from a diverse selection of add-ons including a NOW Sports, NOW Cinema or NOW Entertainment pass, TNT Sports, Netflix, BT HD channels and many more to enhance your TV package.

BT TV Film Store

Buy and rent the best new movies for all the family

The Meg 2

A research team on an exploratory dive into the depths of the ocean are pitted against colossal, prehistoric sharks. To survive, they must outrun, outsmart and outswim these predators.

Buy or Rent The Meg 2 now.

Barbie

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full‐on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

Buy or Rent Barbie now.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.

Buy or Rent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now.

