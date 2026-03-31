GET THE BEST OF LIVE AND ON-DEMAND TV, ALL IN ONE PLACE

EE TV prices start at just £22 a month plus the price of whichever broadband option you decide on. Entertainment costs £22 per month, Sport costs £25 per month, Big Entertainment costs £32 per month, Big Sport costs £51 per month and Full Works costs £88 per month.

All TV packages need to be bundled in with a broadband package and we have a range of different offerings available.

How much is NOW on EE TV?

NOW is included in our packages at no extra cost depending on which package you select. Entertainment packages include NOW Entertainment and/or NOW Cinema and our Sport packages include NOW Sports alongside our EE TV channels. As part of our Full Works package, we include everything from our Big Sport package as well as our Big Entertainment package.

How much is Netflix on EE TV?



Netflix is included with our Entertainment, Big Entertainment and Full Works packages at no extra cost. If you opt for Sport or Big Sport, you’ll be able to add Netflix as an extra with prices from £5.99 for the Standard with adverts plan.



Find more information on our packages and costs here

