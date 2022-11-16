The UFC's all-time leader in knockout wins returns to action in an explosive main event this weekend as Derrick Lewis faces Sergey Spivac exclusively live on BT Sport. Lewis, the former heavyweight title challenger, is on a tricky run of three defeats in his last four and will be desperate to make a statement to remind the world of his ability when he takes on one of the division's up-and-comers.

Spivac meanwhile is 5-1 in his last six with his only loss during that time coming against our very own Tom Aspinall back in September 2021. The 27-year-old Moldovan has beaten the likes of Alexey Oleinik and Greg Hardy but will be looking to take the biggest scalp of his career against a man 10 years his senior in the opposite corner on Saturday night. There should be fireworks in the co-main event too as the game Ion Cutelaba takes on Kennedy Nzechukwu, while there is also British interest on the main card as Liverpool's Danny Roberts takes on the highly-rated Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena. With all that coming your way, here's all the info you need to make sure you don't miss a minute of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac on Saturday night.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac UK time: When does it start? ?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 7pm UK time (9pm main card) on Saturday 19 November

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Fight Card Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivac - Heavyweight Ion Cuțelaba vs Kennedy Nzechukwu - Light heavyweight Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta - Heavyweight André Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov - Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts - Welterweight

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac prelims Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov - Flyweight Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz - Women's flyweight Vince Morales vs Miles Johns - Bantamweight Kevin Natividad vs Ricky Turcios - Bantamweight Vanessa Demopoulous vs Maria Oliveira - Women's strawweight

